Love is in the air…

From cosy bars to waterfront restaurants, these are the restaurants and bars to head to for a capital romance in Abu Dhabi this month of love.

Here are the most romantic restaurants and bars to check out in Abu Dhabi.

Romantic restaurants

99 Sushi

Part of the all-star culinary line-up at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, 99 Sushi is a Japanese fine dining restaurant with roots in Madrid that’s cemented itself on the Abu Dhabi dinig scene. At the helm, our 2023 Chef of the year chef Ruben Guerro brings to diners a perfectly balanced and extravagant in all the right places menu. So if you’re looking to impress that special someone, 99 Sushi is the place to do it.

99 Sushi, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, midday to 3.30pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Marmelleta

Frills free Marmellata might not be as grand or expensive as some of the other restaurants in this list, but if pizza is your love language, few do it better than this family-run restaurant in Mina Zayed. The restaurant is intimate with only eight tables inside, and only opens Wednesday to Sunday, but perch up on the patio and delight in one of their deliciously moreish pizza or a focaccias with your significant other. The topping department at Marmelleta is top class with locally sourced ingredients taking centre stage.

Marmellata, Shop 25-A, Mina Zayed, 5pm to 8.30pm Wed to Sun, Tel: (0)55 802 9355, @marmellatalove

Zuma

Zuma oozes date night appeal, thanks to its perennially buzzy bar, stylish interiors, and menu of show-stoppers that it’s impossible to tire of. Zuma is the place to see and be seen, whether you’re enjoying a cocktail in the bar or dining in the main restaurant. With dark furnishings the restaurant has a sultry feel that makes for the perfect spot for a romantic night out.

Zuma, Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri, noon to 3.30pm, 7pm until midnight, Sat from noon to 4.30pm, 7pm to 1am, Sun from noon to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi

Flamingo Room

One of the latest outposts in the capital from tashas group – Flamingo Room is pretty in pink with the kind of gorgeous interiors that instantly command attention. The distinct feel of Flamingo Room is light and airy with a touch of African flair, zebra print is tastefully scattered around the venue. On the menu? Dig into their delicious lobster pasta and thank us later.

Flamingo Room by tashas, daily 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)2 675 9301. @flamingoroomae

Paradiso

Globally acclaimed from Cannes to Abu Dhabi, Paradiso is a picture-perfect spot bringing La Dolce Vita to Yas Island. With white table-clothed tables, a coastally-inspired menu, and a refined ambience, it’s an all-box ticking spot for lunch or dinner with your significant other. Overlooking the stunning Yas Island waterfront, what could possibly be more romantic than the lull of the ocean paired with incredible Mediterranean cuisine?

Paradiso, 71 Yas Bay Waterfront Pier, Yas Island, Sun to Thu 12pm to 11pm Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. paradisoabudhabi.com

Talea by Antonio Guida

Talea is an enhanced version of family style Italian cooking, offering traditional time-hewn flavour frescos delivered with a sophisticated sort of fanfare. The venue is a lesson in contemporary grandeur with a little playful personality shining through, which is also what you find on each of the artistically plated dishes. Winner of What’s On’s Restaurant of The Year and for good reason – make this the place to dine at this Valentine’s Day.

Talea by Antonia Guida, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, W Corniche Road, daily 12.30pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Hakkasan

A Michelin Starred rooftop restaurant at one of Abu Dhabi’s most luxurious addresses, few restaurants have the wow factor like Hakkasan. The Cantonese restaurant is known and revered for its dreamy views and delicious food, which set the tone for a special night out.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Sun to Fri 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Niri

With an interior that is dominated by a cherry blossom in full bloom, Niri is the restaurant to be at if you’re looking to take your budding relationship into bloom. With chefs expertly working away theatrically behind the counter, it’s a respectful bow to Japanese cuisine.

Niri, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 546 8886. @niriabudhabi

José by Pizzaro

There aren’t many spots in the UAE that do Spanish food quite as well as José by Pizzaro. The venue is intimate with red accents scattered about – ideal for a V-Day date night. Authentic to its core, the Spanish tapas restaurant is all about the true traditional flavours of España. One thing you cannot leave without trying is chef José’s chicken paella.

José by Pizarro, Etihad Towers, West Cornice, Conrad Hotel, 5pm to 11.30pm daily, closed Mon. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @josebypizarro

Otoro

The first dip into capital dining for chef Akml Anua, this modern Izakaya sits pretty on the waterfront at Al Qana. The light and neutral the restaurant flows with a sense of serenity, aided by the greenery scattered around the place. If you’re looking for a front row seat, perch on the sushi bar and watch the masters at work.

Otoro, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)2 886 9995. otoroabudhabi.com

LPM Restaurant and Bar

Prepare to be transported to the picturesque shores of the South of France at LPM Restaurant & Bar. While you take in the water and the city skyline surrounded by pretty bougainvillaea and olive trees on the terrace, the interiors offer a bright and breezy setting complete with vibrant artworks and elegant shutters. Sip on their signature Tomatini (LPM’s take on a Bloody Mary), and tuck into a flavour flight of the finest French dishes.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12.30pm to 4pm, 5pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Date night bars

Bar Perlage

Another brand new outpost from the culinary masterminds at tashas group, conveniently tucked away inside Flamingo Room, Bar Perlage is a plush and ultra-luxe Champagne bar that is sure to up the romance on your next date night. Lucious and bathed in velvety red accents, the dimly lit the little sister of Dubai’s loved Galaxy Bar has a certain Je ne sais quoi, ideal for a dreamy tipple or two.

Bar Perlage, Global Market Street, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, daily 8pm to 3am closed on Mon. Tel: (0)58 288 8164. @barperlageae

Annex

Annex is a three-floor hotspot that ups the tempo as you descend each level at the Abu Dhabi EDITION. Sip mixed drinks against the backdrop of Al Bateen Marina at the open-air rooftop, then head to Annex Lounge on the second level for light bites, pool and a social vibe.

Annex, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina, 6pm to 2am Weds and Thurs, 6pm to 4am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. annexabudhabi.com

Siddharta Lounge

One third of The Trilogy, a Buddha Bar compilation that also includes Zeera and Bushra, Siddharta Lounge is the jewel in the crown of this Yas Bay beauty. A lightning strike of laidback luxury with charismatic rooftop views and a menu filled with big contemporary flavours, it’s a brilliant bar to head to when you’re looking to impress. As is customary for the Buddha Bar crew, for you get edge-surfing, cool-as-funk beats guaranteed.

Siddharta Lounge, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 4pm to 2am Sun to Fri, 5pm to 2am Sat. Tel: ‎(0)50 601 1194. @buddhabarofficial

Marta Lounge

As far as addresses go, Marta Lounge is up there with Abu Dhabi’s finest. Located inside Fouquet’s at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, this speakeasy style bar oozes Parisienne sophistication with plush interiors, art deco lighting and gold accents to boot. You’re welcome to make a day of it, spend the day perusing fine art and round out the evening with a romantic drink come nightfall.

Marta Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 12pm to 12am Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)2 205 4200. fouquetsabudhabi.com

La Cava

Dimly lit, this wine cellar is a perfect choice for a date night in Abu Dhabi. Found in the underground cellar of the Rosewood, expect wall to wall cabinets of impressive premium labels that would wow even the most discerning palette. If you’re interested, there is also a walk-in cigar room for those looking to do a drink and cigar pairing.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 1am Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Alternative dining experiences

Dining in the dark

Put the phrase ‘love is blind’ to the test at Bab Al Qasr’s Fresh Basil’s Pitch-Black Dining, where all of your senses will be heightened when you lose your sense of sight. The journey is in complete darkness, but that means you’ll spend more time listening to your partner than staring at your plate. It starts from Dhs399 per person.

@babalqasrhotel

A helipad sunset supper

Twice per month, the St Regis Abu Dhabi’s helipad becomes a restaurant for just 20 guests at a lofty height of 225 metres. The 90-minute sunset supper invites guests to drink in the panoramic city views, embrace the romantic atmosphere created by a live saxophonist or violinist, and tuck into an afternoon tea of St Regis’ signature sweet and savoury treats. It’s strictly adults only, and Dhs750 per person.

@stregisabudhabi

A desert BBQ amongst the Liwa dunes

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara knows how to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The entire resort, unrolling amidst the Liwa desert, feels like a dream, with its grand private villas, sumptuous spa, and shimmering new swimming pool. Dining is just as memorable, with the option to book a desert BBQ under the twinkling night sky, where you and your special someone can enjoy cooked-to-order meats at the hands of your private butler and chef. It’ll set you back Dhs1,800 per person.

@anantaraqasralsarab

Images: Supplied