Where to stay, eat and explore in this cosy corner of London…

Away from the big-hitting attractions, there are enclaves in the British capital that are typically reserved for those in the know. Marylebone, is one such treasure, with its picturesque high street and rich history, it offers a slower side to the city that feels worlds away from the typical tourist traps.

Here’s how to do it right …

Where to stay

Style-packed and oh-so-charming, The Marylebone Hotel is a gorgeous London address for when you’re looking for a boutique feel with five-star hospitality. The whole aesthetic – think warm colours, clashing prints and fashionable design touches – makes you feel as though you’ve stepped into the home of a rich, avant-garde uncle as much as a fashionable hotel in the heart of W1.

Amongst the array of guest room categories, the top-tier suites are worth splashing out on for their spacious living areas, bay windows that gaze down onto the cobbled streets below, and pleasant colour palettes of burnt orange and teal blue. Marble bathrooms with underfloor heating that feels like a foot hug and stocked with Malin+Goetz amenities, get another big thumbs up. There’s lots of lovely extra touches too, like a Nespresso machine in the mini bar, a mirror that doubles up as a smart TV, and retro radios that add to the style as much as the substance.

The facilities on-site are impressive, and it’s easy to while away an entire afternoon in a snug corner of jewel-hued and well-stocked drinking den The Cocktail Bar off the lobby downstairs, where drinks draw inspiration from the nostalgic feels that come with the changing seasons. There’s even a verdant covered terrace, which we gaze at enviably during a chilly winter afternoon, willing to return in the balmy British summer.

Hotel guests also benefit from access to stylish Third Space, a state-of-the-art fitness facility on-site, where you’ll find an 18-metre lap pool, sauna and gym offering unrestricted use.

What sets this address, part of the well-regarded Doyle Collection, apart is the thoughtful hospitality demonstrated by every member of the team. From the in-the-know concierge, on-hand to snag reservations and direct you to the best boutiques on the nearby high street; to the guest relations team, who arranged a gin and tonic turn down upon learning it was our favourite tipple, special touches ensure every guest has a personalised stay.

Rates start from Dhs2,307 for a one-night stay with breakfast. doylecollection.com/the-marylebone-hotel

Where to eat

The Orrery

Serving up classic French fare in the heart of Marylebone, Orrery has turned a converted stable block into a sought-after eatery. The space is made up of a naturally lit and smartly dressed dining room with adjacent bar, and a lovely terrace for guests to enjoy in the warmer months. The menu, overseen by Chef Patron Igor Tymchyshyn is a concise a la carte offering for lunch and dinner, or guests can enjoy a six-course menu, which changes seasonally, for Dhs580.

@the_orrery

Carlotta

From personality-packed Big Mamma Group, behind some of London’s most Instagrammable eateries comes Carlotta. One of the newer additions to the brand’s ever-impressive portfolio of restaurants, which already includes Gloria, Ave Mario and Circolo Poplare, their Marylebone iteration is an intimate Italian trattoria. Home to a menu of Neapolitan and Sicilian classics that have been given an Americano twist, the splashy and rich interiors are matched by a menu of decadent eats, like the truffle fettuccine, made to order for two.

@bigmamma.uk

108 Brasserie

Opening from the cobbles of Marylebone Lane, 108 Brasserie is a chic eatery that shouldn’t be missed on a trip to this corner of the city. Warm and inviting, it’s smartly adorned in crimson leather and velvets, a textural space with antique mirrors and interesting artworks that are kitsch and cool. By day, it’s a relaxed spot where business meetings go on over freshly baked pastries and plates of cooked-to-order eggs, while afternoons that turn to evenings by the bar are fuelled by creatively concocted cocktails. For dinner, global cuisines that showcase the freshest local ingredients form the basis of an all-pleasing menu.

@108marylebonelane

Lavo London

At the meetings of Marylebone and Soho, Lavo London is an ode to the charming Italian coast in the heart of the British capital. From TAO Group, behind Dubai venues Hakkasan and Ling Ling, Lavo is a dual culinary experience: a sophisticated first floor eatery flooded with natural light complete with fireside terrace, and a more sultry and intimate downstairs dining room adorned with stylish art. Both serve up a menu of signature dishes that include a zesty lemon-infused tagliatelle with sweet butter and caviar, a showstopping meatball dish adorned with whipped ricotta, and a don’t-count-the-calories 20-layer chocolate cake.

@lavolondon

Things to do

Daunt Books

Leisurely strolls dipping in and out of the myriad boutiques and independent stores that dot Marylebone High Street is an essential part of any Marylebone itinerary. And an essential stop should be Daunt Books, an Edwardian bookshop that specializes in travel books. Get lost in the rows of long oak galleries filled with books designed to inspire you to traverse every corner of the globe – even if it’s just through their vivid narratives.

@dauntbooks

The Wallace Collection

Fine and decorative arts take centre stage at this grand national museum. Built over the 18th and 19th centuries, the storied building is as much a part of the experience as the impressive collection of permanent and visiting exhibitions. Dazzling sculptures, paintings and decorative artworks from the 14th right through to the 19th century can all be enjoyed here, with pieces by by artists such as Titian, Velázquez, Rubens and Van Dyck all on display. Until April, The Wallace Collection welcomes Turner and Bonington: Watercolours from the Wallace Collection, a one-room odyssey of ten works from J.M.W Turner (1775 – 1851) and Richard Parkes Bonington (1802 – 1828) that take you from the rolling Yorskhire Dales to the grand canals of Venice.

@wallacemuseum

Marylebone Farmers Market

On Sundays, St Vincent Street comes alive with the bustle of market traders all haggling for the best price on their homegrown produce. A flagship farmers market in the capital, there’s always something new to discover, with seasonal fruit and vegetables the main form of currency. In the winter months, that typically means root vegetables and wild garlic, but you’ll also be able to pick up fish direct from British fishermen and meat from local butchers.

@londonfarmersmarkets

Wigmore Hall

With a history dating back to 1901, this Victorian concert hall is grand and historic, but still feels intimate and cosy. With seating for 550, it specializes as a chamber music venue, but the diverse programming of some 500 annual events also now features everything from Renaissance to contemporary jazz and commissions from some of modern music’s most exciting composers.

@wigmore_hall