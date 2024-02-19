8 great sports bars in Abu Dhabi to catch Six Nations action

Enjoy the Six Nations Championship at these exciting spots in the capital…

Cooper’s

Bring yourself and the gang in your best jerseys to Cooper’s, as Six Nations action takes centre stage. A long time favourite in the capital for sports lovers, pub hoppers or just groups looking to enjoy their evening, Cooper’s packs hearty pub grub, weekly specials, and a classic pub ambiance, a winning combination as you sit down and tune in to marquee rugby action.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana, Khalifa Park Area, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Weds 12pm to 2am, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)2 657 3325, @coopersabudhabi

Appaloosa

Enjoy great house beverages and a sporty a la carte menu, which includes delicious sharing platters, tasty tacos and juicy burgers for the entirety of the Six Nations Championship and beyond. That’s plenty of fuel for when you sit down to cheer your boys on herculean high-definition screens, both indoors and outdoors, as the action heats up on the pitch.

Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Khalifa City A, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12am to 3am, Sat and Sun 10am to 3am. Tel: (0)2 201 4131, @marriottalforsan

Bridges

Bridges at the capital’s own Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has you covered during Six Nations season. Whether you opt to pre-game or prefer to wait until play begins, you can elevate the gameday experience with a host of refreshing beverages and sports bar eats, as you enjoy the sporting action. A special offer is up for grabs all tournament long, as you can enjoy one delicious item on their food menu with unlimited house beverages for the duration of the game.

Bridges, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)2 654 3238, babalbahr@fairmont.com

Stars N Bars

It is game on at this American-themed sports bar during the Six Nations Championship, and their selection of exciting food and beverages will go a long way in helping you cheer (or boo, or roar) as the action unravels on the pitch. There are also several fun activities like arcade games, pool tables and live music to be enjoyed on the side. Already sounds like a great time, now you just need to go and make it happen on beautiful Yas Marina.

Stars N Bars, Emporium Building, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)2 565 0101, @starsnbarsad

McCafferty’s

With an unmistakable feel of Ireland and screens aplenty, this is a great spot on Yas Island to catch your favourite games. Make sure to not just reserve a table, but also get there early, and once you do, you’ll be glad you made the effort. Spacious and able to accommodate up to 500 rugby-mad fans, you do not want to miss out.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)58 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

Stills

Stills, at the Crowne Plaza on Yas Island, is a great sun-lit spot for an afternoon out at your local pub with great eats and refreshing drinks. Throw in some global rugby action and you have the perfect mix. Enjoy their Six Nations offer, with specially-curated bites and beverage packages starting at Dhs149, ensuring you don’t miss a thrilling moment of the action on the turf.

Stills Restaurant & Bar, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 2 to March 16, from Dhs149. Tel: (0) 2 656 3066, @stillsyasisland

Hamilton’s

London-style sports bar Hamilton’s is found in Saadiyat Rotana, and because it’s also a gastropub, at half-time you can look forward to something a little more substantial than oranges cut into quarters. Pull up a seat at this art deco den, and enjoy some great deals alongside great rugby action.

Saadiyat Rotana, Saadiyat Island, Fri to Sat 11am to 2am, Sun to Thu 3pm to 2am. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com

Captain’s Arms

This British pub flexes its thrifty tekkers every night of the week with a daily midday to 8pm happy hour. Enjoy this offer and more, as you take in super Six Nations action all month long.

Captain’s Arms, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi,Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah open daily midday to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 697 4482, @lemeridienabudhabi

