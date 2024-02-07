Stay pumped throughout the first quarter…

The Inaugural All-New Longines League of Nations™ Qualifying Series

The inaugural Longines League of Nations™ qualifier comes to the Al Forsan International Sports Resort this weekend, and this is a treat for fans of the equine world. The event reimagines the storied history of the FEI Jumping Nations Cup, and its 100-plus-year legacy with a unique, unified, and global format. Watch the world’s best compete in the capital from February 8 to 11.

Longines League of Nations™, Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Abu Dhabi, February 8 to 11. @longinesleagueofnations

DP World ILT20

2024 is off to a smashing start at Season 2 of the DP World ILT20, and this blockbuster tournament promises even more electrifying action from some of the biggest names in the sport. It is being held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and in addition to all the main action, also includes a unique opportunity for budding athletes between ages 7 and 11.

DP World International League T20, January 19 to February 17 2024, tickets from Dhs20 at virginmegastore.me.@ilt20official

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

@mubadalaabudhabiopen

The capital prepares to welcome a galaxy of top female tennis stars from February 3 to 11, and confirmed to be in action are two-time Wimbledon finalist, Ons Jabeur and Brazil’s World No. 11, Beatriz Haddad Maia with several more top names to follow. Ticket prices begin from only Dhs25, and you can attend the qualifying rounds for free on February 3 and 4. Courtside seats on the first four days of the event are priced at only Dhs95. Children aged under 12 get to catch the action for free, for the first six days of the tournament.

Get your tickets now at mubadalaabudhabiopen.com

@muabadalaabudhabiopen

HERO Abu Dhabi mountain bike race

The world’s toughest and most spectacular mountain bike race comes to the UAE for the first time, on Abu Dhabi’s own adventure hub, Hudayriyat Island. Professional cyclists, amateurs and bike enthusiasts will indulge in their passion for mountain biking at Trail X, the capital’s state of the art mountain biking facility, this February for the inaugural HERO Abu Dhabi.

HERO Abu Dhabi mountain bike race, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 9 to 11.

TriYas

@ymcofficial

Rightly coined ‘the race for everyone’, the 14th edition of TriYAS is scheduled for February 24 this year. The triathlon takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, and aims to promote health and wellness with its swimming, biking and running events that will be held from day to night. Open to both children and adults, events include the junior triathlon, stand up paddling, super sprint, team relay, duathlon sprint, roller skater half marathon and more, across varying distances and levels.

TriYas, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 24. yasmarinacircuit.com

World League of Fighters (WLF)

@world_leagueoffighters

The UAE is about to stage the first franchise-based combat sports event this year, as the World League of Fighters (WLF) and the World Boxing Council partner to bring you this exciting showcase of international talent from the world of combat sports. The league will feature 20 well-known male and female competitors, who will be split into four franchises. Further details are yet to be announced, but keep reading whatson.ae to find out more.

World League of Fighters, Q1 2024, dates and pricing TBC. wbcmuaythai.com

