Goodbye frenetic February, hello marvellous March. What do you have in store for us this weekend?

Friday, March 1

Join Tom Jones as he brings Abu Dhabi to its feet

Witness the iconic Welsh singer live on Saadiyat Nights’ final weekend in the capital, as Sir Tom Jones brings celebrated hits from a long and storied career to you under the stars in Abu Dhabi. The Grammy award winner is expected to belt out popular favourites such as She’s A Lady, Delilah, and I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.

Saadiyat Nights presents Sir Tom Jones and John Legend, March 1 and 2, tickets from Dhs150. ticketmaster.ae

Get ready for thrilling action at the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship

The three-day finals of the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools and Universities is set to get the adrenaline pumping this weekend, as Abu Dhabi’s school community engages in a thrilling contest at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub from March 1 to 3. On Friday, you can watch young blood put out their best at the playoffs and finals for 13 sports disciplines. On day 2, more action ensues before the grand final on Sunday with the Under-15 football finals for boys and girls. A host of entertainment and fitness-centric activities will also be on offer for you to enjoy all weekend long with friends and family. If you’d like to head over, register here.

Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools and Universities, Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, March 1 to 3, 3pm onwards. sportscup.adek.ae

Saturday, March 2

Watch Saadiyat Nights conclude with a flourish in the company of John Legend

With prior performances at the Dubai Jazz Festival, the Coca-Cola Arena, and most recently at the five-year anniversary of Louvre Abu Dhabi back in 2022, John Legend is no newcomer to the UAE. The singer-songwriter-superstar arrives in Abu Dhabi this Saturday to close out Saadiyat Nights, in what is expected to be a stellar performance comprising hits such as All of Me, So High and American Boy.

Saadiyat Nights presents Sir Tom Jones and John Legend, March 1 and 2, tickets from Dhs150. ticketmaster.ae

Immerse yourself in Abu Dhabi’s maritime heritage

When in the home of culture and heritage, do culture and heritage things. The Maritime Heritage Festival 2024 is here for its third edition, and here’s your last chance to experience a thrilling blend of inspiring crafts, traditional markets, performances, and traditional cuisine. You can retrace the steps of those who lived in rhythm with Abu Dhabi’s tides, through experiences such as weaving, astro navigation, net-casting and more.

Maritime Heritage Festival 2024, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Bahar, Abu Dhabi, until March 3, from 4pm, Dhs30. platinumlist.ae

Sunday, March 3

Embark on a brand-new brunch with LPM Restaurant and Bar and Gstaad Guy

Sit down at the high-class LPM Restaurant and Bar this Sunday for a unique brunch experience you’re going to remember for a very long time. The enigmatic Gstaad Guy partners with LPM Restaurant and Bar to bring guests his rosé wine, Palais Constance, following prior successful collaborations around the world. And to commemorate this launch, a special degustation menu is available until March 8. Special dishes you get to experience include their warm prawns with olive oil and lemon juice, the refreshing green lentil salad with apple and burnt tomatoes, and the classic snails with garlic butter and parsley, to name only a couple.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, until March 8, from Dhs410. Tel:(0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Get in on exciting Indian flavours at Indigo

When you’re in the heart of the city and craving a classy medley of flavours, this is where you need to be this weekend. Indigo’s rich flavours in their thali specials will have yourself enjoying the flavours of traditional India in both vegetarian and non vegetarian options, as you sample some of the best-known dishes in Indian cuisine, whether that’s the Dhaba style chickpea, a lamb curry or the Goan fish.

Indigo, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 3.30pm daily, Dhs100 (veg), Dhs130 (non-veg). Tel: (0)2 697 9186. @beach_rotana

Media: Instagram, supplied