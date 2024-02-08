Sponsored: High floors and higher luxury await this Valentine’s Day

At Dubai’s Address Beach Resort, you’re invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day at an iconic property that boasts a host of peerless dining options, unprecedented leisure, avant-garde spaces and more.

Romantic Escape Package

Escapism is, in so many ways, what we chase in an extraordinary experience. You can have that and more, when you book a stay at Address Beach Resort this February. A myriad of options will accent your stay including a breakfast buffet at The Restaurant, a romantic bed setup, dinner at an in-house venue of your choice and late check out at this tailored, end-to-end hospitality experience. Bid goodbye to the ordinary this Valentine’s Day, as you enter a whole new world at Address Beach Resort.

Book your experience here.

Address Beach Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai, February 1 to 29, from Dhs2,400 a night Tel: (0)48798866. @addressbeachresort

Floating Hearts

Soak in the glory of gorgeous February weather in Dubai, where a lavish meal awaits above the clouds. Valentine’s Day this year spells out a one-of-a-kind experience at the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool, with jaw-dropping views from level 77 that will truly make you feel like you’ve touched the sky. When you’re ready to dine, a brilliant breakfast or lavish lunch beckons with a couple of glasses of bubbly, to put the finishing touches on what will be a Valentine’s Day to remember. With their packages particular on the intimacy factor, a private cabana is also available to play host to an out-of-this-world romantic experience.

Level 77, Address Beach Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai, February 1 to 29, 9am to 5pm, Dhs1,777 bubbles and cabana. Tel: (0)48798866. @addressbeachresort

Romance at The Spa

To some, a special occasion is all about disconnecting from the stresses of daily life and enjoying an experience marked with rejuvenation, relaxation and pampering. The Spa understands this as well as anyone else, and has designed the Couples’ Spa treatment with you in mind, so you can enter a world of relaxation as you enjoy a bird’s eye view of the glittering city from level 75 of the hotel. Afterwards, take a relaxing dip in their infinity pool.

The Spa, Address Beach Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai, February 1 to 29, 10am to 5pm, Dhs2,968 per couple. Tel: (0)48798866. @addressbeachresort

Pinch of Love Afternoon Tea

If a memorable daytime romantic treat is how you envision the ideal Valentine’s Day celebration, head to The Lounge for their delightful “Pinch of Love” Afternoon Tea experience, where guests are invited to revel in an enchanting ambiance, while enjoying a range of mouthwatering bites, flavourful teas and refreshing coffees. Shared indulgence takes on new meaning at this opulent afternoon tea experience.

The Lounge, Address Beach Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai, February 1 to 29, 3pm to 8pm, Dhs300. Tel: (0)48798866. @addressbeachresort