Say Bonjour to Alizée, a coastal all-day dining destination that celebrates Mediterranean marvels with Southern French flair. When you opt to dine at this Riviera-inspired venue at the Banyan Tree Dubai, you’re signing up to be taken on a journey of casual dining, where shared plates are the norm, and where seafood towers are the stars of the show, both at your dining table and on your ‘gram.

This Mediterranean hospitality concept will transport you to the scenic south of France, as you indulge in elegant indoor dining, an airy terrace, a Bohemian pool bar and beach loungers, all of which set the stage for a peerless beachside dining experience, right here in Dubai. While a host of culinary delights welcome you across a broad menu of appetisers, seafood, salads, pasta and grand plates from Alizée’s wood-fired oven, casual dining takes shape around this idyllic poolside and beach setting, with a sublime selection of bites, wholesome sandwiches, healthy salads, flatbreads and grilled fish, while you dip your fingers in scintillating eats and your toes in the soft, golden sands of the beach.

Laid-back lunch experiences would be incomplete without an invigorating beverage selection. At Alizée, lovely liquid concoctions play the ideal host, with fruit-forward cocktails welcoming the guest that is in pursuit of rousing beachside dining, or even unprecedented standards of destination dining, in a cabana by the pool. All this and more, in the heart of a world-class city brimming with one fascinating concept after the other.

Pass the poolside access…

Alizée has several passes that cater to its clientele. First, you have the weekday day pass, valid Monday to Thursday for Dhs250 inclusive of a Dhs125 F&B credit. If you’re looking to make a prized weekend out of this experience, you can get your hands on a pass for Dhs350, inclusive of a Dhs175 F&B credit.

For those that want to glam it up with a cabana experience, you can pick from eight options that include a pool cabana at Dhs1,800 inclusive of a Dhs900 F&B credit, the serenity cabana at Dhs2,500 inclusive of a Dhs1,250 F&B credit, and the serenity beach cabana at Dhs 2,000 inclusive of a Dhs1,000 F&B credit.

Alizée, Banyan Tree Dubai, 7am to 7pm (pool), 7am to sunset (beach), beverages from 8am, food from 11am. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. banyantree.com