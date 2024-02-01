In love with love…

Valentine’s Day 2024 is officially around the corner and if there’s one thing Dubai does well – it’s finding any occasion to throw a party and celebrate. The reason for celebrating this time around is V-Day, which for some is the time to bask in the ever-loving glory that is an excuse to show that special someone how you feel.

Here are all the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai 2024.

The 305

If beach days are more your speed this Valentine’s Day then this is the one for you. This chic and colourful beach club is offering guests a day bed paired with sharing bites and a bottle of wine priced at Dhs500 on weekdays and Dhs600 on weekends. The offer is valid from the beginning of February until Valentine’s Day.

The 305, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Feb1 to 14, Dhs500 Mon to Fri, Dhs500 Sat and Sun. @305dubai

At.Mosphere

Sip pretty on the 122nd floor and enjoy a gorgeous afternoon tea with that special someone at At.Mosphere this year. A San Valentine afternoon tea awaits. Guests can expect a table decorated with rose petals and a timeless gesture of one single red rose placed at the table. There is a non-alcoholic package with mocktails will cost Dhs450 per person while the Champagne package will cost Dhs850 per person.

At.Mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai February 10 to 16 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs850 Champagne. @atmospheredubai

Ammos

This stylish Greek restaurant is welcoming guests to bask in the glory of the Arabian Gulf while you enjoy a curated set menu accompanied by a bottle of non-alcoholic or alcoholic Champagne. The menu promises to capture the true essence of Greece.

Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, from 7pm onwards, Dhs1,000 per couple non-alcoholic, Dhs1,500 per couple for alcoholic Champagne. Tel: (0)52 777 9473 @ammosgreekdubai

Address Sky View

Valentine’s Day in Dubai also means doing outrageously romantic and incredible treatments for yourself, or with a partner. This one is for the self-care couples. Address Fountain View is offering couples a spa package like no other. The Coulples Cocoon Treatment is a 90-minute treatment that includes meditative breathing exercises as well as body exfoliation and then a massage. Top it all off with a private couple jacuzzi experience. That sounds like a solid date to us. The experience is priced at Dhs1,200 per couple.

The Spa, Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard, Downtown, offer valid throughout February, Dhs1,200 per couple. Tel: (0)4 873 8882 addresshotels.com

Address Beach Resort

Name something more romantic than a private cabana with floating hearts for breakfast or lunch, 77 levels up in the sky. You simply can’t. Throughout the month of February, you and your other half will be able to enjoy a private cabana coupled with a floating breakfast or lunch and two glasses of champagne – it sounds like a pretty romantic day out to us.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, offer valid throughout February, 9am to 5pm, Dhs1,777 per couple. Tel: (0)4 879 8866 addresshotels.com

Aura Skypool

Partnering with the stunning Godiva Chocolatier this Valentine’s Day, the Dubai loved rooftop infinity pool is offering guests an evening brunch in the lounge on February 14 that is packed with three hours of premium Champagne and of course, a meticulously created little box of chocolate treasures.

Aura Skypool, St. Regis, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs750 per person, February 14. @auraskypool.dubai

Billionaire Dubai

If you know then you know. If there’s one thing that Billionaire Dubai is guaranteed to do, and do well – it’s a Valentine’s Day special. This year there’s a rock’n’roll twist. You can expect the same spectacular theatrics with an unforgettable setting where the venue will be covered in roses. Taking place from Thursday, February 8 to Thursday, February 15 – you have plenty of time to wow that special someone.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Thu Feb 8 to Thu Feb 15. Tel: (0)56 678 3357 @billionairedubaiofficial

City Social

The magic of love brought to life through a four-course tasting menu at City Social this Valentine’s Day. Priced at Dhs999 per couple, this dinner is set in the restaurant with 360º views of the Dubai skyline. This truly is an unparalleled experience.

City Social, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai Marina, Wed Feb 14 7pm to 11pm, Dhs999 per couple. Tel: (0)4 402 2222 @citysocial_dubai

Drift Beach

Name a Valentine’s Day in Dubai better than a Valentine’s Day spent at a beach club – we’ll wait. Drift, one of our favourite beach clubs is offering couples what they like to call Cabana Bliss where couples can enjoy an afternoon in a cabana with a complimentary bottle of champagne and a bouquet of roses for Dhs1,000 per couple.

Drift Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage, Wed Fe 14, Dhs1,000 per couple. Tel: (0)4 315 2200 @driftbeachdubai

Guerlain Spa

Nothing quite says love like a couples massage, now add One&Only The Palm to the mix and you have the ingredients for a magical Valentine’s Day in Dubai. This year couples are invited to enjoy a 60-minute massage in the signature couples suite, followed by a glass of Champagne. Book between 10am and 9pm.

Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs1590 per couple. Tel: (0)4 440 1010

Ginger Moon

With glittering views of the Dubai Marina, this is a Valentine’s Day deal that won’t break the bank. Ginger Moon is offering guests a bottle of Champagne paired with a sharing menu priced at Dhs350. The offer will be valid from February 11 to February 14.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai-Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Feb 11 to 14 from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs350 for sharing menu and a bottle of Champagne. Tel: (0)4 350 9998 @gingermoondxb

Hutong

The year hutong is ramping things up this Valentine’s Day in Dubai with a stunning lover’s nest dessert that paired perfectly with their silky passion cocktail is the perfect end to any romantic night out.

Hutong, Gate Building, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 2am. @hutongdubai

Hatta Resorts

If you and your loved one are on the slightly more active list of things to do this Valentine’s Day, then 2024 is your year because Hatta Resort is offering guests who are opting into the V-Day package a special 35 per cent discount on all outdoor activities. The Valentine’s Day Package is an added Dhs444 on top of the regular room rates and comes inclusive of a barbecue dinner and a romantic room set up.

Hatta Resorts, Hatta, Feb 10 to 18, Dhs444 additional for barbecue dinner and romantic room set up, 35 per cent off on outdoor activities. visitahatta.com

Il Borro

The Tuscan home of Italian food. If you know, you know then you’ll know that Dhs500 minimum spend per person for Valentine’s Day is a steal. Book your seats and enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the best Italian restaurants in Dubai.

Il Borro, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Wed Feb 14, Dhs500 minimum spend per person. Tel: (0)4 275 2555 @tuscanbistrodubai

Jun’s

A venue that we here at What’s On HQ are in love with, Jun’s is turning up the passion this Valentine’s Day. Chef Kelvin has specially curated the menu to celebrate the special day. The set menu will feature a three-course meal and if you’d like you can add, four oysters, and a bottle of non-alcoholic sparkling, prosecco or Champagne – prices starting from Dhs495 per couple.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Wed Feb 14 from 5pm onwards, Dhs495 for set menu, additional Dhs60 for oysters, Dhs200 for non-alcoholic sparkling, Dhs210 for prosecco, Dhs495 for Champagne. Tel: (0)4 457 6035 @junsdubai

Josette

A romantic cinema-themed night awaits at Josette this Valentine’s Day. With a live show inspired by romantic classics the evening promises to be captivating both gastronomically and visually. Enjoy a set menu priced at Dhs800 per couple for non-alcoholic drinks and Dhs1,200 per couple for a selection of alcoholic drinks.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Wed Feb 14 from 8.30pm, Dhs800 soft per couple, Dhs1,200 house per couple. Tel: (0)4 275 2522 @josettedubai

Koko Bay

Lovebirds gather Koko Bay is giving you the beachfront experience of your Valentine’s Day dreams. From 7pm guests are invited to enjoy a delicious three-course meal, inclusive of one glass of Champagne and it’s only priced at Dhs399 per person.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Dhs399 per person for three course dinner and glass of champagne. @kokobayuae

Nuska Beach

One of our favourite venues by the beach, Nuska is welcoming guests for a stunning Valentine’s Day special, a four-course set menu paired with free-flowing Champagne. With stunning views of the Burj Al Arab and free flow Champagne, what more could you want? The dinner is priced at Dhs1,250 per couple.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Feb 14 from 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs1,250 per couple inclusive of free flow Champagne. @nuskadubai

Noépe

Sit pretty on the creek side and get ready for a stunning and romantic affair on the docks at Noépe. You and your special someone are invited to delight in unlimited drinks and delicious canapes priced at Dhs399 per couple that sounds like a fantastic night to us.

Noépe, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek, Wed Feb 14 6pm to 12am, Dhs399 per couple for two hours unlimited drinks and canapes. @noepedxb

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

Book a private villa this Valentine’s Day and spend the night at one of the chicest resorts in Dubai. Your stay at the Villa is inclusive of breakfast and a blissful hour-long couples massage from the comfort of your own villa. Valid between Tuesday, February 13 and Thursday, February 15 and priced at Dhs8,000 per night you will be able to also enjoy all the amenities that Nikki Beach has to offer.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Dubai, Tues Feb 13 to Thu Feb 15, Dhs8,000 per night inclusive of breakfast and a one hour massage. Tel: (0)4 376 6000 Dubai.nikkibeach.com

Raffles The Palm

Love birds this is the one for you. Looking to wow your partner with dinner by the light of candles and the moon, but the idea of lighting 200 candles seems like an unending task? We feel you. Luckily Raffles The Palm will be offering guests the service this Valentine’s Day. 200 candles, a private butler and an intimate five-course dinner on the rooftop of the resort or by the beach, that sounds pretty perfect to us. Priced from Dhs3,800 this is the ultimate way to say “I love you.”

Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 24 hours notice required, packages start from Dhss3,800. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Sucre

Love is on the menu at Sucre this Valentine’s Day, this DIFC outpost is offering guests a stunning set menu this year featuring some incredible dishes including bluefin tuna tiradito or the charred fennel salad. Mains mean business with grilled duck breast, round out the evening with a delicious hot chocolate mousse. The set menu is priced at Dhs800 per couple.

Sucre, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Wed Feb 14 from 6pm, Dhs800 per couple. Tel: (0)4 340 0829 @sucredubai

Secret Parties – Praia

Sometimes Valentine’s Day is best spent with your gals and that’s totally okay. Which is why Secret Parties has got us covered. If you arrive at Secret Ladies Day with your gal pals in pink swimwear you will receive a free bottle of prosecco, the deal is applicable on three or more ladies and you must be wearing pink.

Secret Ladies Day, Praia, Five Palm Jumeirah, Thu Feb 15, Dhs150 cocktail package and lunch, Dhs250 rose prosecco package and lunch. @secretladiesday

Tasca by José Avillez

As per Portuguese tradition, this Valentine’s Day Tasca will be gifting each couple that visits the venue with a beautiful bag of 13 mall gold coins (made of chocolate). Inspired by the Portuguese ceremony arras where the ladies are presented with coins to represent commitment and love as a keepsake for years to come. The venue will also be hosting a five-course-tasting menu.

Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah Beach Road. @tascadubai

The Nice Guy

This Valentine’s Day the Nice Guy won’t be finishing last because they have a wonderful package for couples to take advantage of. You and your better half have the choice of two different packages, one priced at Dhs800 per couple and the other at Dhs1,200 per couple. Each comes with a stunning set menu, however, the second also has a wine pairing to complement each course.

The Nice Guy, Sheikh Zayed Road, Ground Level, The Boulevard, Emirates Towers, Wed Feb 14 from 5pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 276 9888 @theniceguydubai

The Tap House – Souk al Bahar

Sit beside the fountains and watch with your special someone as your love blooms the way the fountains shoot. The Tap House is inviting guests to enjoy an intimate dinner on the terrace, with a set menu and a glass of prosecco priced at Dhs599 per couple.

The Tap House, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Wed Feb 14 from 7pm, Dhs599 per couple. @taphousedowntown

We Nails

This Valentine’s Day it’s time for you to pamper yourself. We Nails is offering you 20 per cent off on Valentine’s (or anti-valentines) Day-themed nail art. From Monday, February 12 to Wednesday, February 14, pop in for a pamper sesh and make the most of Valentine’s Day for you this month of love.

We Nails, Trident Grand Residence, JBR, open 10am to 9pm. Tel: (0)50 507 7501 @wenailsdubai

Varq

Love is gold at Varq, get ready for a four-course dinner with a touch of Varq gold this Valentine’s Day. Priced at Dhs495 per couple, or Dhs650 for the Champagne experience. Each lady will receive a long-stemmed rose and a savoury gift box.

Varq, Taj Exotica, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs495 per couple, Dhs650 per couple with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 4444 @tajpalmdubai

