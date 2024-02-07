Sponsored: Early bird sale tickets are now available…

One of the highlights of the UAE’s racing calendar, the hugely popular President Cup will return to the stunning Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) racecourse to celebrate its 31st anniversary this year.

And to accompany the thundering of Arabian horse power on-track, as always, there’s an equally thrilling line-up of premium leisure experiences available trackside too, including deluxe dining, refined terrace tipples, family fun, and exciting live entertainment. Making it an attractive annual affair for the UAE’s discerning social crowd as well as families and those enamoured of equestrian excellence.

This year it’ll be taking place on the 17th of February, once again under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses will see more than 100 equine contenders saddle up to compete across seven races for a total prize fund of AED 5.2 million, including AED 4.5 million for the President Cup race.

And… They’re off

Tickets for the neigh-l biting series of ADEC races are now available via Platinumlist, with earlybird concessions priced from Dhs650 for adults and Dhs300 for children under 13.

Gift horse

The first 100 What’s On readers can get a huge 31 per cent off the cost of their tickets by using the exclusive promo code: WHATSON31 – but you’ll need to be in full racing form to get those discounts, they’re expected to rocket out of the starting gate.

Pedigree entertainment

Those holding Garden Tickets (from Dhs650) will get access to the serenity of the Garden’s green lawns, located trackside to ensure you won’t miss a single photo finish.

You’ll have beverage tokens to spend at the terrace bar, and enjoy live music from a jazz band and roster of DJs. And there’ll be plenty to keep the kids contented too, with an itinerary of entertainment specially for the little ones.

Those opting for a Corporate Box get a further leveling up of luxury, with red carpet VIP treatment as standard, including panoramic elevated racecourse views; a dedicated butler service; a glass of Champagne on arrival; beverage tokens, roaming gourmet grazing plates; 5* international buffet, exclusive access to the Level 4 Lounge; and more.

All dressed up

Dressing to impress is all part of the fun at these events, and guests are politely encouraged to raid the fancy end of their wardrobe for the occasion. Go full festival with the fascinators, and get that tux to the dry cleaners – because the President Cup is always a front-runner regarding sartorial swagger.

Steady and stable

If you’re curious about the history of the event, you might like to know that it was established back in 1994 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The event highlights the cultural and sporting importance of purebred Arabian horses to the region and indeed the world.

Talking during the build-up to the hotly anticipated event, Director General of ADEC, H.E. Ali Al Shaiba said “The UAE President Cup reflects the distinctive essence of equestrian sports, serving as a platform to enhance the global standing of purebred Arabian horses, and embodies the noble values of our society, underscoring our commitment to promoting the cultural richness of these races. Owners and elite riders strive for triumph in a competition where each participant aspires to claim the prestigious title.”

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, February 17, Tickets from Dhs650 Platinumlist. For more information, visit adec-web.com

Images: Provided