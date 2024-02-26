The sale kicks off on February 27 and will last a money-saving 10 days…

If you love shopping online, the Amazon Ramadan Sale returns to make your ‘add to cart’ experience all the more fun.

From Wednesday, February 28 until March 8, head to amazon.ae where you can snap up items spanning more than 30 categories for up to 50 per cent off. Categories include fashion, beauty, groceries (including Amazon Fresh), electronics and appliances, kitchen, home, and much more.

If you are a prime member, great news! The Amazon Ramadan sale begins one day early for you on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Customers will also be able to shop for cool deals across international items from Amazon US and Amazon UK via the Amazon Global Store on amazon.ae.

Additionally, there will be no minimum purchase on free international shipping from Amazon US and Amazon UK via Amazon Global Store during the sale. Oh and speaking of shipping, when it comes to delivery, many of the items come with a ‘same day delivery’ tag and there’s no minimum purchase needed.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Want in on the early access? Remember, you can sign up to try out Amazon Prime for a 30-day free trial on amazon.ae/prime

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, said, ‘‘Ramadan is one of the most meaningful times of year in the region, and we are proud to be able to play our part in helping customers save both time and money as they get ready for the season. We want to make life easier for customers, as they prepare for Ramadan, so they can take more time to enjoy this time of year with family and friends.”

Hope you’ve got your items bookmarked already… Happy shopping!

Images: Getty Images and Unsplash