Exciting events and rich exhibits pave the way for a packed itinerary at the Sharjah Art Foundation, as a series of major exhibitions are in place while you embark on a culturally-enriching journey beginning this weekend. With unprecedented history-laden inspiration and artists that truly portray how a picture is worth a thousand words, you will be welcomed into a world that is known to few, yet welcomes all.

What can art lovers experience here?

With programming comprising leading artists from around the world, three exhibitions are set to open beginning this Saturday, February 24, allowing you to immerse yourself in the best of art and culture we’ve seen in a long time. Several of these will be on display for the very first time, so make sure you pencil them in and get yourself ready for what’s about to come:

Lala Rukh: In the Round

Lala Rukh, River in an Ocean: 6, 1993. Image courtesy of the Estate of Lala Rukh and Grey Noise, Dubai

The first major international survey of work by Pakistani educator Lala Rukh, which reflects on three decades of the late artist and activist’s renowned works in drawing, printmaking and video, and is produced against the backdrop of political turmoil and feminist movements in Pakistan. This exhibition is on view at Galleries 1, 2 and 3, Al Mureijah Art Spaces.

Henok Melkamzer: Telsem Symbols and Imagery

The largest solo presentation by telsem artist Henok Melkamzer, who will have over 100 works on display with several on view for the first time. The exhibit will offer audiences a rare look at this distinctive Ethiopian art form, and will be on view at the Sharjah Art Museum.

Casablanca Art School: Platforms and Patterns for a Postcolonial Avant-Garde 1962–1987

Mohammed Chabâa, Untitled, 1975. Collection of Société Genéralé Maroc, Casablanca

This is the Casablanca Art School’s first major museum exhibition of works, and their revolutionary approach following Morocco’s independence in 1956 proposed a bold new visual culture. This exhibition is on view at Al Hamriyah Studios and Old Al Diwan Al Amiri, Al Hamriyah.

Drawing Time: Duets

This exhibition spotlights new and historical works from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection, as the first in a four-part series which present the range and possibilities of drawing as a practice. It will be on view starting on May 4 2024 at Gallery 4, Al Mureijah Art Spaces.

In the eyes of our present, we hear Palestine

This special collection presents over 60 works from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection, showcasing the creativity of artists who have dedicated their practice to informing and educating audiences on the history of Palestine. Opened in December 2023, this exhibition is on view at Old Al Dhaid Clinic and Arts Palace (Khalid Bin Mohammed Palace) in Al Dhaid.

March Meeting 2024: Tawashujat

This meet convenes artists, curators and art practitioners from around the world to discuss vital issues relating to contemporary art. Referring to the intertwining or meeting of thoughts and ideas, the Arabic word tawashujat is this year’s theme, and the programme offers talks, panel discussions, workshops, performances and readings that are free and open to the public from March 1 to 3 at the Khalid Bin Mohammed School in Sharjah.

What else can you look forward to?

Make sure you explore the Sharjah Art Foundation’s permanent installation, Rain Room, which takes you on a unique journey that will have you walking through rain showers, although miraculously, remaining dry throughout. And when you’re done taking it all in, dine at Fen Café & Restaurant, who serve an array of tasty food and beverages.

With so much to look forward to at this minutely-curated, thoughtfully-programmed cultural fest by the Sharjah Art Foundation, you’ll want to grab your tickets now and save a spot for a truly unique art-laced spectacle.

sharjahart.org

Images: supplied