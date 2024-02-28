Glittering casual luxury has arrived…

If you thought Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (JSI) couldn’t possibly add to its growing line-up of luxurious stunners, think again. Award-winning lifestyle experience SAL has just arrived in the capital, and the second location of this iconic sea-soaked brand in the UAE has just set up shop on Saadiyat.

Wondering where you’ve heard the name before? SAL has become a seaside superbrand on the UAE hospitality circuit with its pioneering location at global architectural icon, the Burj Al Arab.

For those docking at the shores of mystical Saadiyat Island’s winning white sand beaches, you’re about to be introduced to a sophisticated, yet relaxed dining experience in a signature, Saadiyat-esque new beachfront setting with SAL. Reminiscent of locales such as Capri, Saint-Tropez and Mykonos, your menu at SAL will pack in what the venue is known best for, including dishes such as the king crab and homemade trenette pasta and sea salt crusted sea bass. Tuck into these premium offerings as you gaze at miles of clear azure waters, sat along a stunning beach and watching the sky morph into indescribably beautiful hues as the day approaches sunset-o’-clock.

Aptly translating to ‘salt’ in Spanish, SAL ensures you’re just steps away from the sea spray at this exceptional culinary experience at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort.

An unreplicable blend of casual luxury and island living, right here in amazing Abu Dhabi…

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 5.00pm and 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12.30 to 11.30. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland