Sponsored: An enchanting beachside dining experience awaits…

This Valentine’s Day, let the waves of romance wash over you at Kyma Beach with a cosy candlelit dinner on the beach.

Located on Palm West Beach, the renowned Greek restaurant invites couples to indulge in romantic alfresco date night, complemented by the soft sound of waves and the delightful tunes of a bouzouki player serenading the night.

For Dhs950 per couple, indulge in a four-course set menu featuring Mediterranean delights like seared Norwegian scallops, king crab, and Tornedo rossini and, of course, a bottle of wine to toast to your special occasion. The grand finale? A heart-shaped dessert, a sweet masterpiece by the executive chef, capturing the essence of love.

For those craving an even more intimate experience, opt for the private cabana overlooking the Arabian Gulf, priced at Dhs3,500 per couple. This premium package includes a four-course sharing set menu and a bottle of Moet et Chandon Champagne.

To add a dash of excitement, every couple stands a chance to win a dreamy staycation at St. Regis The Palm – one night for two with breakfast.

Whether you choose the regular dining at Dhs950 per couple or the luxury of a private cabana at Dhs3,500 per couple, Kyma Beach ensures a Valentine’s Day celebration you won’t forget.

The perfect place to escape the city, Kyma Beach draws inspiration from the Greek way of life, presenting the sights, sounds, scents and sights of the gorgeous Grecian isles to the shores of Dubai. At this boho-chic outdoor venue, guests can bask in the calm sea breeze, dip in the pool or the ocean, and dine on deliciously authentic Greek flavours.

To book your spot, call +971(0) 4 666 5999 or email book@kymabeach.ae

Kyma Beach (opposite to Fairmont The Palm), Palm West Beach, Dubai. February 14, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel:(0) 4 666 5999. @kymabeachdubai

Images: Provided