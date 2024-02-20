For when interior decorating calls…

Dubai is full of countless hidden gems. From restaurants that are too good to gatekeep, pop-ups in the desert and of course plenty of concept shops. Some of us are incapable of being content with the contents of our homes, which means consistently changing out pieces of furniture and rearranging existing furniture.

Thankfully, Dubai has plenty of incredibly cute and quaint boutique furniture shops around the city that are ideal for changing things up.

Here are 8 boutique furniture shops in Dubai that are perfect for serial redecorators.

Popus Editions

Found inside the ever-hip and trendy Al Serkal Avenue, you are bound to find some absolute gems in this boutique furniture and interior design space. Popus Editions was founded in London, Popus aims to reintroduce colour, shimmering patterns and detail into vintage designs.

Popus Editions, Al Serkal Avenue, Warehouse 58, Al Quoz, open 10am to 7pm. @popus.editions

Soul & Tables

Born in Singapore and brought to Dubai, Soul & Tables focuses on innovative, authentic, contemporary and eco-friendly furniture that is ethically sourced. From bedroom to living room, decorate your kitchen or your patio – but do it with purpose and high-end products.

Soul & Tables, Showroom 7, The Curve Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, open daily 11am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 548 1291 soulandtables.ae

House of Flair

Focusing more on the finer details of the home, we’re talking curated crockery, cutlery and accessories. House of Flair does things with, well, flair. Nothing is basic and simple and that is the way we like it. From funky salad bowls shaped like avocados to beautiful linen napkins with crocheted little star fish, this is attention to detail like you’ve never seen before.

House of Flair, showroom by reservation only. house-of-flair.com @houseofflairdubai

Antika

If you’re looking for authentic furniture and home accessories brought to you right from the source, head over to Antika Dubai in Times Square. The store stocks antique or recycled home decor and furnishings, sourcing genuine items from the field from yesteryear. You can shop in-store and online.

Antika Dubai, Times Square Centre, Dubai, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 485 1583, @antika_dubai

Cabinet of Curiosity

A space for unique heritage accessories and one-of-a-kind furniture, Cabinet of Curiosity stocks antiques and decorative objects that are a tribute to the past. The items are collectables which are carefully sourced from auctions, galleries and markets from around the world. Not only will you find furniture like seating, lighting, mirrors and storage, but also art like paintings sculptures, and accessories.

Cabinet of Curiosity, Goshi Warehouses Village #18, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, daily, 10am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 1111 770, @cabinet.of.curiosity

Urban Nest

Providing wholesale for Latin and Dutch design labels in the Middle East. Urban Nest has it all, from candles to plates, and bigger furniture pieces such as gorgeous cabinets and couches, the items celebrate individualism and have distinctive and original styles.

Urban Nest, Corner of Street 5C & 28A, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, inside Parallel Space, open 9am to 6pm. Tel: (0)54 792 5204 urbannest.ae

The Emporium

Handcrafted and rustic, The Emporium does all things wooden. Bespoke hardwood furniture, with taste, using reclaimed wood and eco-friendly products, everything is handmade with passion and intricate attention to detail.

The Emporium, Warehouse No. 5, Al Asayel Street,318 Road, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, open daily 10am to 8pm. @theemporiumuae

Vertical Design

This one may be a little bit more out of the box, and we love it. If you’re looking to spice up your life with some light then this is the one for you. Vertical Design does all things neon and LED. If you can dream it Vertical Design can neon it. If you’re interested in making your own sign, they also offer workshops here.

Vertical Design, Corner of Street 5C & 28A, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, inside Parallel Space. @verticaldesign_dxb