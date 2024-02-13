Gather the gals…

Ladies, this one is for you and your gal pals – here are eight brand new ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai. Whether you’re after a wild night out or just looking to enjoy a delicious meal, we have got you covered.

SKY2.0

The deal: two free drinks and free entry for ladies before midnight on Thursdays.

One of Dubai’s favourite nightlife venues, Sky2.0 is now offering ladies a brand new ladies’ night offer where you can enjoy free entry and two free drinks when you arrive before midnight, on Thursdays.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Thu 10.30pm to 12am. @sky2.0dubai

Hillhouse Brasserie

The deal: Three drinks with two courses for Dhs135 or three courses for Dhs150.

This Dubai Hills hotspot just launched a new ladies’ night deal for you and your gals to enjoy. Whether you’re after a two-course or a three-course meal, you can enjoy three drinks with it for Dhs135 and Dhs150 respectively.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Weds Dhs135 two courses, Dhs150 three courses. Tel: (800)323232 @hillhousedubai

Mercury Rooftop

The deal: Three-course meal with three glasses of wine and two hours of free flow.

Every Tuesday you and your girlfriends are invited to tuck into a three-course meal paired with free-flow drinks and three glasses of wine. Head to the rooftop lounge, take in the stunning views and enjoy an evening with your gals.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Tues Dhs210 three-course meal and free flow drinks for two hours. @mercurydubai

42 midtown

The deal: three hours of free flow on house drinks for Dhs99. Premium is Dhs149 plus 50 per cent off on food.

Tuesdays at 42 midtown means an incredible night out for the girlies. You and your friends can enjoy three hours of free flow drinks for as little as Dhs99. if you’d prefer the premium it will cost Dhs149. You’ll also get 50 per cent off on food.

42 midtown, Onyx Tower, The Greens, Tuesdays from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99 house, Dhs149 premium. @42midtowndxb

The Citronelle Club

The deal: Dhs 120 for a dim sum basket and 3 drinks.

Located in the gorgeous SO/Uptown, The Citronelle Club has just launched a brand new ladies’ night deal that comes complete with a delicious dim sum basket and three drinks every Tursday from 6pm.

The Citronelle Club, SO/ Uptown, JLT, Tues from 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs120 for three drinks and selection of dim sum. @thecitronelleclub

Oche

The deal: Free flow drinks and 60 minutes free darts for Dhs175.

A brand new and incredibly fun destination, Oche is a darts venue that welcomes ladies to enjoy 60 minutes of free darts and free-flow drinks for only Dhs175.

Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall, Thu from 7pm, Dhs175 free flow drinks and 60 min darts. @ochedubai

