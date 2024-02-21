Sponsored: Dips and sips make the weekend right…

Vida Emirates Hills is an urban escape like no other – breathtaking views of the golf course, a picture of serenity and the best way to unwind with family and friends. The space is a vibrant hub in calming surroundings and the best part is – your furry friends are also welcome here.

The Hillside Brunch at the Vida Emirates Hills is your ticket to spending your weekend right. Have a smashing fun brunch experience with dips, sips, sun and stunning hillside views. Here, the vibe is always right and the fun never ends. If you’re looking for a party brunch, look no further.

The Hillside Brunch at Origins features an Al fresco brunch setting, a brunch buffet with international treats and live BBQ, live entertainment and beats that will keep the rhythm of the party going all day and a vantage point overlooking the pool and lush views of the golf course.

The brunch package is priced at Dhs199 per person including soft beverages and Dhs299 per person including house beverages. Terms and conditions apply. Make your bookings here for the best weekend ever.

Origins, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai Hills, starts at Dhs199, vidahotels.com, @vidahotels

Images: Supplied