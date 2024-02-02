It’s carpool karaoke, the Blacklane way…

Whether you’re looking for a new show to watch while you’re on the treadmill, something entertaining to fill your lunch break, or a quick watch when you’re stuck in traffic on the cab home from work, buckle up and get inspired with In The Blacklane.

The team behind Blacklane, the luxury chauffeur service, have teamed up with content creator and beauty entrepreneur Salama Mohamed for an all-new Instagram series that sees her get inside the minds of some of Dubai’s biggest success stories – all in the back of a Blacklane chauffeur.

The first episode has just dropped on the brand’s YouTube channel, and sees Salama dig a little deeper into the life and work of multi-award-winning restauranteur, Joey Ghazal, the man behind Dubai’s smash hit Maine restaurants. In the episode, the pair discuss where Ghazal feels most at home (Dubai, of course), Joey’s travel bucket list (Tokyo and Kyoto are next on his travel hit-list), and his journey from waiting tables in Montreal to owning a multi-restaurant business with award-winning outposts around the globe.

You can check it out here:

In forthcoming episodes, Salama will also catch a lift with famous Dubai faces such as Amna Al Qubaisi, the first female Emirati race car driver; and Ameni Esseibi, body positivity advocate and MENA’s first curve model.

Each of the ten minute episodes is all about bringing you closer to the names and faces doing great things in the city.

So, who else would you like to see in the series?

