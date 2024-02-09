Voyage through a scrumptious feast at the new Viaggio in Italia…

Capital dwellers and visitors will agree Al Maryah Island has been adding to an ever-expanding line up of novel concepts in its portfolio, and eye-wateringly fast. But how about those that’ve been around for a while, and continue to introduce you to striking new features?

Café Milano at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is the brainchild of founder and owner Franco Nuschese, who established the brand in 1992 in Washington D.C. This pioneering location has since been the preferred meeting point for big game players in the United States, including renowned members of the government, influential media heavyweights and entertainers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi (@fsabudhabi)

The new Viaggio in Italia Sunday brunch experience in Abu Dhabi is planned so patrons can voyage through different regions in Italy every week, with an incredible selection spread out over multiple courses. We dine here on day one of their supreme Sicilian spread, the Sicilia in Tavola, and begin with selections from their Antipasti Misti section, including the Tonno di Tonnara, citrus marinated tuna carpaccio with fennel, spring onions and orange salad. Refreshing, light and echoing the radiance of our sun-soaked table overlooking the gorgeous Al Maryah Island canal, this is a great way to get our appetites going. We’re served the Mulinciani Alla Norma next, fried eggplant with roasted cherry tomato, basil puree and baked ricotta cheese, bursting with classic Italian and fresh Mediterranean flavour. Spheres of fried arancini with rice, saffron, veal ragout and mozzarella arrive in the Arancini Alla Siciliana, offering pure indulgence in every bite. Among bites of Le Panelle, the crispy chickpea chips and a slice of the Pizza A Taglio, you’re introduced to a voracious tide of Sicilian indulgence.

Italian meals are known for their prime pasta selections, and Café Milano does this as well as anyone. The brunch cart swiftly returns, serving us the Pasta Al Forno with baked rigatoni, veal ham, beef ragout and a medley of protein-punched elements. Hearty and tasteful, we’re satiated and then some. But if you aren’t, the Viaggio in Italia cleverly offers an optional main course, with solid additions such as the baked red snapper with potato, tomato, and olives in the Dentice Al Forno Con Potate, for an added Dhs100.

We’re not about to exit this classy brunch without wrapping things up with a delightful dessert, and our pick of the afternoon is the Cannoli de Ricotta, which only tops the mouthwatering Torta di Pistacchio cake because we’re lifelong connoisseurs of the former. For sips, we opt for a glass of the cabernet sauvignon, that pairs impeccably with this supreme spread. Grazie Mille, Café Milano.

What’s On Verdict: Big game brand meets flawless flavour fest, at this stunning Sicilian supershow.

Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 12pm to 4pm, Dhs240 soft, Dhs340 house. Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @cafemilanoae

Media: Supplied, Instagram