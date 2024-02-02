The special ‘San Valentino’ menu has been carefully curated for this event and features dishes like with Piedmont’s beef tenderloin tartare, aged balsamic vinegar, Gorizia rose salad, and caviar, linguine mancini cooked with amalfi lemon, oyster, and anise and the Dolce, a saffron and raspberry diamond paired with lavender ice cream and rose.

To pair with these culinary delights, sip on the signature Valentine’s cocktail, the Lady Floradora, a floral and citrusy concoction with a hint of earthiness. There are also a number of exquisite champagne options to elevate your dining experience, including Louis Roederer Cristal 2012 Rosé and Dom Perignon Rosé Luminous.

The full experience

Rest assured, guests will be kept entertained all night with the vocals of The Voice Winner, Anna Hodorovskaya, harmonizing with beats curated by DJ Stylez. Injecting energy into the ensemble is the electric violinist, Julio Cuba.

The experience features a minimum spend per person tailored to your preferred setting. On the Lounge Terrace, the minimum spend is Dhs2,000, Dhs1,500 at the Cortina Terrace, or opt for indoor seating with Dhs750.

Roberto’s Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, Feb 14, 8pm, minimum spend Dhs750, Tel: (0) 4 386 0066, @robertosdubai

Images: Supplied