Big news, huge…

Just announced via Instagram, Untold Dubai just casually dropped another 15 artists added to the already incredible lineup. As if we were hyped enough already for the four day festival, this announcement just gave us all the more reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Chase & Status

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The iconic duo Chase & Status will be making their way to the festival. They are known for their mix of electronic and deep house, the pair have been making major moves in the music scene for quite some time now. Known for their incredible hits including Baddadan, Disconnect, and countless other incredible sets held across the globe.

Loyle Carner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

British rapper Loyle Carner was also casually named and dropped among the other fantastic 14 names. Known for his groovy sounds and tracks including Yesterday, Ain’t Nothing Changed and plenty of other beautiful songs.

Knucks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

British rapper Knucks was dropped among the other artists heading to UNTOLD Dubai. He is known for tracks including Los Pollos Hermanos, Nice & Good, and Home.

Masego

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

American R’n’B and Soul artist, Masego is the epitome of creating a genuine vibe while on stage. He will be gracing us with his presence and if you aren’t familiar, we recommend listening to tracks including Down In The Dumps, Mystery Lady, What You Wanna Try, and Tipsy.

Also added to the lineup are local talents such as Abri and The Everlasting and Parvane. Other artists include icons in the game such as Andy C, Arkadyan, Ama Lou, Freddie Gibbs, Children of Zeus and plenty more.

If you want a full list of the incredible lineup with running order click here. These additional 16 artists bring the total up to 36, so we still have a long way to go. And as soon as we know, you’ll know.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. 4pm to 5am, Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, General Admission from Dhs300, VIP from Dhs700. untold.ae

Images: Socials