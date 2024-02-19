Confirmed via the app…

If you’re anything like us then you spent the better half of your weekend roaming around Expo City and making the most of UNTOLD Dubai – which also means that we are all already hoping that the festival will be back for a second edition in 2025.

Luckily, if you’ve been on the UNTOLD Dubai app at all, reminiscing about the weekend, then you may have noticed that the home page already says 2025, Expo City Dubai, UAE. While we don’t have any details as to when or who to expect just yet we are already buzzing at the idea for a return of the festival.

Taking a look back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The inaugural four-day festival was a total success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors.

UNTOLD Dubai wasn’t just about the music though. With clothing vendors, fun activations, countless wandering performances and funfair-style games scattered about – some came for the music, others for the atmosphere.

The festival was home to a wide range of incredible artists who performed across four stages. The Surreal water installation at Expo City was transformed into a stunning lighting display as artists performed in the centre.

On the main stage, we saw a starstudded lineup including the likes of Ellie Goulding, Armin Van Buuren, Major Lazer and countless other fantastic performers. While other stages sported smaller but equally incredible artists such as Masego, Chase and Status, Andy C and plenty more.

Credit refund

Some of you festival goers may be wondering if it is possible to receive your unused funds from your festival wristband. You’re in luck. The process is fairly simple. Your money can be refunded from the wristband via the app.

Via the menu from the home screen, select the three lines on the top left hand side of the app and then scroll to the bottom of the menu where you will find a tab that says “Request Top-up Refund”. Click the button and then follow the steps on thre refund form and expect a refund withing 15 working days. You only have until February 23 to complete the refund.

Untold.ae

Images: Supplied