The foodie festival is back for a third year in a row and it’s bigger than ever…

Oyster lovers, homegrown favourite Dibba Bay’s oyster festival returns to Dubai next week, from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 25.

The 10-day festival is jam-packed with activations, workshops, and entertainment to celebrate the award-winning locally-farmed oyster. From shucking competitions to special offers around the city, the world really is your oyster…

Farm to table

It’s always oyster hour somewhere…Head to Dibba Bay’s farm-to-table outlets including the original farm shop or licensed venue in JBR for authentic seaside vibes and oyster specials, with oysters as low as Dhs8 per shuck throughout the duration of the festival.

Visit the farm

Take a guided tour of the oyster farm in Dibba where you will learn all about the production process, see the oysters hanging in the ocean via a boat ride, and finally slurp down fresh oysters paired with non-alcoholic wine. The farm tour costs Dhs350 per person and is taking place on February 17 and 18 from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are on sale now: store.dibbabay.com

Attend the shuck-off

From February 23 to 25, watch chefs battle it out in the UAE’s shucking champion at the Taste of Dubai 2024 festival. The competition will be hosted by none other than World Shucking Champion and Guinness World Record holder, Patrick McMurray. There will also be an amateur shucking for members of the public to battle it out and see who can shuck the most oysters in a minute.

Oyster specials

Over the 10 days, don’t miss the special oyster menus at your favourite Dubai restaurants. Try the limited edition grilled oysters with ponzu sauce at Kinoya; lightly smoked oak Dibba Bay oysters at Lila Taqueria; three oysters and a glass of champagne for Dhs99 at Alici; three oysters for Dhs50 at Boca, DIFC; and delectable grilled oysters with crispy garlic, Serrano and lime at Jun’s. For the full list of participating restaurants, visit: dibbabay.com

Dibba Bay Oyster Festival, Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 25, at multiple locations in Dubai. @dibbabay / dibbabay.com

