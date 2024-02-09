Sponsored: Atlantis The Royal’s Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is about to take your Sunday lunches to a whole new level…

Foodies, clear your calendars. One Michelin star Dinner by Heston has launched its first ever roast dinner, available every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm.

If you haven’t yet experienced the magic of Dinner by Heston, then you’re missing out on a real treat. Located at the iconic Atlantis The Royal, the medieval British restaurant is known for pushing the boundaries of gastronomy, blending tradition with innovation.

Starting from February 4, guests can indulge in a 15th-century dining experience with a modern twist. Think succulent roasts, perfectly cooked veggies, and all the trimmings, served up in style.

The three course menu, priced at Dhs495 per person, includes the iconic Meat Fruit – a silky and rich chicken liver parfait disguised as a mandarin, served with perfectly charred bread; roast chicken served with all the trimmings including Yorkshire pudding and roast potatoes; and the Tipsy Cake, warm buttery brioche buns served with the signature caramelised spit roast pineapple.

But beyond the food itself, there’s an ambiance at Dinner by Heston that’s truly unparalleled. Set against the backdrop of the hotel’s record-breaking fire and water fountain, the restaurant offers a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere, perfect for indulging in a leisurely Sunday lunch with friends and family.

So whether you’re a seasoned foodie or simply looking for a memorable dining experience, make sure to add Dinner by Heston Blumenthal’s new Sunday roast to your weekend plans.

To make a reservation, call 04 426 2444 or visit sevenrooms.com

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal. Sundays, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2444, atlantis.com

Images: Provided