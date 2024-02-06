Big names in the industry are coming to the capital…

An exciting line up of global hip hop stars including Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign and Metro Boomin will perform in Abu Dhabi at BRED 2024, and you can catch them live with several other leading names in the industry at the Yas Bay Waterfront from April 25 to 27.

BRED Abu Dhabi 2024 presented by Hypebeast, the region’s own neo culture festival, will bring its dynamic line-up of new global artists to the capital in the following order:

On April 25, J Hus will light up the stage with chart-topping hits like Did You See, Common Sense, and Bouff Daddy, before British rapper AJ Tracey entertains fans with popular tracks such as Ladbroke Grove, Butterflies and West Ten.

The next night, producer Metro Boomin, with a track record including hits such as 19 & Boomin, Savage Mode and Not All Heroes Wear Capes as well as one-third of iconic trio Migos, Offset, will perform.

American rapper and singer Don Toliver, who’s likely popped up on your YouTube recommendations a few hundred times already, will take the stage on April 27. Known for chart-topping hits like No Idea and After Party, he performs alongside Ty Dolla Sign, with chart-toppers such as Paranoid and Or Nah.

Created to to celebrate the region’s diverse collection of cultures and highlight the influence of neo-culture on music, fashion, sports, and art, BRED Abu Dhabi’s one-of-a-kind programming celebrates hip-hop music, streetwear, art, and street food, while participants and visitors foster a culture of creative expression and meaningful connection.

Tickets are available on bredabudhabi.com and ticketmaster.ae, with festival day passes available from Dhs75 and 5-day passes beginning at Dhs495.

BRED Abu Dhabi 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, from Dhs75. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi

