Keeping up with all the cricketing action of the DP World International League T20? The season has already produced some electric moments that had cricketing fans screaming for their favourite players and teams, both on screen and at the pitch, and we have just a week left of the action to go.

The tournament is now reaching peak excitement as the teams battle it out for the four play-off spots, culminating in the grand finale on Saturday, February 17 at Dubai International Stadium – The Ring of Fire.

If you don’t want to miss the cricketing action, get your tickets now on tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/ILT20 for a starting price of Dhs20.

If you’re just tuning in, more than 100 international players in cricket are joining forces with UAE players in a battle to the finish. Some of the greats include David Warner, Andre Russell, David Willey, Kieron Pollard, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Mohammad Amir, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana.

Here are the important dates to note:

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals – Friday, February 9 | 6.30pm

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders – Saturday, February 10 | 2.30pm

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals – Saturday, February 10 | 6.30pm

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers – Sunday, February 11 | 6.30pm

Qualifier 1 (TBC) – Tuesday, February 13 | 6.30pm

Eliminator (TBC) – Wednesday, February 14 | 6.30pm

Qualifier 2 (TBC) – Thursday, February 15 | 6.30pm

Final – Saturday, February 17 | 6.30pm

And there’s more…

This season, besides the on-field cricket action, we have seen an incredible dose of glitz and glamour. The opening weekend was graced by Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and we can expect to see more celebrities and stars in the final week.

Fans of all ages will have plenty to look forward to on the sidelines including dance-offs and, meet-and-greets with the cricketing greats at the stadium.

Our future cricketing superstars, ages seven to 11 also had an incredible experience throughout the season thus far. Not only were they able to meet the greats of the game, but they also had the incredible opportunity to play on the field ahead of each match – an opportunity that will surely shape their future cricketing dreams.

For more information and family-friendly events, stay tuned to @ilt20official

Images: Supplied