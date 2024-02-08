Sponsored: Find day passes at an unbeatable price…

The lagoon at Vida Creek Beach is now the place to be for daycations galore, with day passes at unmissable prices which are – wait for it – fully redeemable in Float Beach Lounge. But that’s not all. The first 10 guests will be getting a cute gift as a complimentary giveaway – a gorgeous vida-branded jute beach bag which is 100% recyclable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vida Hotels and Resorts (@vidahotels)



The weekday day pass is priced at Dhs100 per person and the weekend day pass costs Dhs150 per person. Both types of passes are fully redeemable at Float Beach Lounge. The lagoon is open from 7am to 7pm. Float Beach Lounge is open from 9am till 7pm for drinks and the food is served from 12pm till 7pm with the last order at 6.30pm.

At the hotel…

The Vida Creek Beach is the ultimate lagoon-side staycation hotel, and boasts stunning views of the Dubai Creek Harbour. It is the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city and is inspired by the essence of Modernism and Art Deco, each detail planned out meticulously.

For those looking to book a sweet spontaneous staycation, the hotel is offering a winter discount bookable till 22 February for all stays till end of September 2024 of 15 per cent off stays and complimentary breakfast. Guests can also look forward to impeccable facilities, exceptional dining venues, and unparalleled lagoon views at this extraordinary destination

Vida Creek Beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, daily, lagoon is open from 7am to 7pm. Float Beach Lounge is open from 9am till 7pm for drinks and the food is served from 12pm till 7pm with the last order at 6.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 542 8888, vidahotels.com, @vidahotels

Images: Supplied