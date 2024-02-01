Teasing new drama and new stars…

For m0st of us, season two has just come to an end which is why it’s probably really good news to know that Dubai Bling season three is officially confirmed and there have been some changes to the cast. So buckle in and get ready for a wild recap (sans spoilers)

New cast

It is with sad news, that Lojain Omran has announced in a tweet that she will not be returning to sesaon three of Dubai Bling. Many of us only watched the show because she kept her slightly rowdier cast mates in check. However, with the exit of one cast member comes the entry of two new ones.

Jwana Karim

Iraqi actress and singer, Jwana Karim is joining the ranks of Dubai Bling. She has made her fame through famous tracks such as Kol Al Hala. She will be joining the likes of Mona Kattan, Zeina Khoury and Safa Siddiqui.

Mahira Abdel Aziz

An Architect, TV anchor and actress, Mahira Abdel Aziz has quite a coveted list of acolades behind her. Having started her anchoring career on CNBC Arabiya, to now hosting her own real estate show as well as the Morning Show on AlArabiya TV – Mahira is no stranger to the lights, cameras, action.

Season three

We don’t know what to expect from season three just yet, however we do know that majority of the orignal cast will still be present, as we saw them all walking a red carpet in a teaser posted to Netflix MENA’s Instagram.

We don’t know exactly when season three of Dubai Bling will be released but as soon as we know, you’ll know.

Netflix.com

Images: Supplied