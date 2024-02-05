Instagrammable moments await…

Love an Instagrammable cafe? There are plenty of spots to visit in Dubai, and if being photogenic is a crucial element to your dining experience, you would have heard of EL&N in DIFC. And if you have visited before, you’ll be thrilled to know that there is another EL&N opening in Dubai Festival City Mall.

The cafe which hails from London is pure pink perfection, and every moment is picture-perfect. EL&N, pronounced e-lan stands for Eat, Live & Nourish, an ethos the founder Alexandra Miller strongly believes in. With a passion for healthy eating and a backing of 10 years in the fashion world, Miller created EL&N in 2017, where delicacies are not only stunning to look at, but delicious, too.

Each EL&N that has opened across the world is different in design, but one thing is for sure, it is oh-so-Instagrammable, and very pink. As for the food, the grammability continues into the menu. We can expect alternative lattes, refreshing iced teas, healthy bites, mocktails, salads, wraps, and of course plenty of sweet treats.

The pink cafe will soon open its doors on the first floor of the Festival City Mall, next to Eataly. At the moment, we don’t have an opening date but we are keeping our eyes peeled for the news.

Where to go to get your dose of EL&N in Dubai right now?

Head on over to Dubai International Financial Centre. The London-based cafe opened the doors to its pink cafe back in 2021 in the financial district.

Inside, you will find striking pink interiors, floral decor, neon slogans, and of course, Instagrammable food – elements that made it a social media sensation. So, the one thing you have to do before you pop over is to ensure those phone batteries are fully charged. You can find it right next to another social media-famous venue: Saltbae Burger.

EL&N also has a branch in Abu Dhabi right next to the Etihad Arena entrance on the waterfront on Yas Island. You can’t miss it. Just look for the cafe standing out in a pink shimmer.

@elan_cafe

Images: What’s On and social media