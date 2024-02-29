The Heights Country Club and Grand Club Resort will serve the thriving demand for luxury living in Dubai…

Emaar has unveiled two new lifestyle destinations at the cost of Dhs95 billion, set to further expand the developer’s impressive real estate offering in Dubai.

The first of its two new major luxury projects, The Heights Country Club, will offer an array of villas and townhouses to budding residents, set across a sprawling 81 million square feet. The new Dubai development, valued at Dhs55 billion, promises to offer budding residents state-of-the-art amenities set within beautifully lush landscapes, according to the developer. The array of new homes promise to be environmentally conscious in design, and offer a luxury standard of living for those that choose to call it home.

The second development will be called Grand Club Resort, and is a wellness-focused community. Set over 60 million square feet, the Dhs41 billion real estate offering will be developed next to Emaar’s currently under construction, The Oasis, set behind Jumeirah Golf Estates. An opulent wellness focused escape, it promises luxury hospitality and world class wellness facilities for all to enjoy.

Timelines for both projects were not given. Prices for the residences have also not been provided, although at The Oasis, the current development on sale, Palmiera, has an offering of four- and five-bedroom villas on sale from Dhs8.5 million.

“With the launch of The Heights Country Club, and Grand Club Resort, we are taking this story to new levels,” commented Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties. “Emaar is not just contributing to Dubai’s progress; we are leading the way, creating exclusive lifestyle destinations with unprecedented amenities that set new global standards.”

Image: Emaar Properties