One of the biggest sports festivals in Dubai is back, The Emirates Dubai 7s 2024 dates have been announced and if you’re anything like us here at What’s On HQ then you will be absolutely buzzing.

As always, taking place on the first weekend of December, this year the 7s fest will be a tad earlier. Starting on Friday, November 29 and running until Sunday, December 1. But do not worry as Monday, December 2 is set to be a public holiday thanks to Union Day.

Registration and tickets

We’ll cut straight to the chase, registration for teams wanting to participate in any of the sporting events such as rugby, netball, cricket or padel, will open on Monday, April 1 at 12pm.

As for general admission tickets and packages for guests, the tickets will go on sale later this year – as soon as we know the exact date, so will you.

You’ve never been to 7s?

One of the UAE residents favourite weekends (ours included) 2023 saw a record-breaking number of tickets sold, with over 6,000 players participating across five different sporting tournaments.

More than just sports, The Sevens Stadium turns into a magical wonderland full of incredibly fun activations with live music performances throughout the day, beer tents, a kid’s play area and so much more.

Wonder around the ground supporting local and international players in their respective tournaments, and stop in at one of the many food stalls favourite food stalls before heading to one of the nine pitches, cricket ovals, padel or netball courts.

The Union Day public holiday is set to fall on Monday, December 2 – the organisers have promised that we will have a headline act on Sunday as well as Saturday, extending the music line-up across the entire weekend.

Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium, Al Ain Road, E66, Fri Nov 29 to Sun Dec 1, tickets to be announced. dubairugby7s.com

Images: Supplied