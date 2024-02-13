There’s so much to look forward to at this year’s December night race in the capital…

We’re only weeks away from the official flag off for this year’s Formula One race calendar, and tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with exciting early bird offers available.

In what will be the longest season in Formula One history as it packs in 24 races, the Abu Dhabi race weekend will take place from December 5 to 8 at the capital’s Yas Marina Circuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbuDhabiGP (@abudhabigp)

For those getting their hands on tickets now, an exciting early bird discount of 15 per cent off is available for a limited time, which ensures you can enjoy savings while having access to your favourite grandstands and hospitality experiences on site, as well as with the all-new ‘Yas All In’ that includes complimentary access to all of Yas Island’s theme parks and cultural hotspots across the capital. Additionally, there are a tonne of brand new ways to enjoy the action on track, with ticket options allowing fans access to areas such as Abu Dhabi Hill or Horizon 360, as well as to the North Straight and West Straight, that will be returning this year by popular demand.

With new driver line-ups and teams on the horizon, there’s plenty to be excited about at the 2024 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this December. Grab your (discounted) tickets now…

For more information and tickets, visit www.abudhabigp.com.

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive