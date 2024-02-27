Wind into the weekend with a Friday night brunch, party your way through a Saturday afternoon, or enjoy a family-friendly Sunday feast…

Brunching in Dubai is somewhat of a institution. But if you’re planning a get-together with all-inclusive food and drink and you want to try something a bit different to your usual circuit, look no further than these fabulously fun new brunches in Dubai.

Friday

August

Bringing a glamourous slice of Paris to Address Downtown is the baroque-inspired August restaurant. Perch up on Friday on the Burj-facing alfresco terrace for a new sundowner brunch from 4pm, where you can expect to savour crowd-pleasing plates that are French and globally-inspired, while sipping on unlimited drinks. Stay on into the night when the sunset experience turns into a late-night party, served up to stunning views and lively DJ sets.

August, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 4pm onwards, Fridays, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 with four glasses of Champagne. @august.dubai

Belcanto

Housed in the iconic Dubai Opera – there’s a new reason to head to this stunning venue – and it’s not just for the roster of incredible shows. At the haute Italian restaurant at the top of the building, Belcanto, guests can retreat to the verdant surrounds of the alfresco terrace for a new moonlight brunch every Friday. From 7pm to 10pm, a fusion of Japanese and Italian sharing plates will be served up against the backdrop of free-flowing drinks, and entertainment from a live DJ and percussionist.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs650 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb

Saturday

BCH:CLB

A new addition to Dubai’s beach club scene, BCH:CLB’s newest addition to its roster of fun-filled daytime parties is a Saturday brunch. Taking place across the terrace and the beach, perch up on a lounger to make the most of the balmy winter weather, and dine your way around a showcase of Mediterranean flavours and live stations from 1pm to 4pm. To keep you entertained as you top up your tan and sip on unlimited drinks, there’ll be a string of live performances and energetic DJ sets. After brunch, retreat to the beach where you’ll get three drinks for Dhs100.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs375 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb

Ilios

Be transported to the whitewashed shores of the Cyclades with Santorini Saturdays at Ilios. A new afternoon soiree that begins from the leisurely time of 2pm, this three-hour package promises sweeping city vistas and a set menu of Greek-Mediterranean flavours. For starters, graze on dishes like the calamari tempura with passionfruit aioli, then mains of gyros, Greek salad and seabass. Dessert arrives in the form of the traditional orange pie, profiteroles, or pavalova.

Ilios, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Beach, 2pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs450 house, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (0)58 559 8222. @iliosdubai

Jaleo

Looking for an affordable way to dine at Dubai’s luxury icon, Atlantis The Royal? Book yourself into Jaleo’s new Saturday brunch. A flavour flight across Spain’s foodie regions, the set menu serves up the tasty tapas like charcoal-grilled octopus and croquettas you’d expect from a cosy tapas bar in Madrid or Barcelona, followed by super-sized bowls of hearty paella – brought around guest tables in an interactive display that commands to be photographed. For dessert, you’ll enjoy a creamy basque cheesecake and the crunchy churros. To match the fantastic food, the brunch also serves up Latin beats spun by a live DJ, and Spanish guitar and flamenco performances that add to the authenticity. The pretty alfresco terrace is the place to book.

Jaleo, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 26 26. @jaleodubai

La Mar

Another new brunch to check out at Atlantis The Royal, this one comes with the star power of Peruvian culinary master, Gaston Acurio. At his Dubai restaurant, La Mar, guests can enjoy a four-hour package that showcases the very best of La Mar’s traditional Peruvian cuisine at the Pisco Brunch. Guests can enjoy iconic dishes such as anticuchos, a beloved Peruvian street food featuring marinated grilled chicken; as well as the classic empanada, and the sweet chocolate mousse for dessert. On the beverage front, there’s an unsurprising array of Piscos, including the pisco sour and refreshing passionfruit Pisco Acholado. Adding a lively touch to the afternoon, expect to hear the sounds of live musicians and the resident DJ.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs275 children aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @lamardubai

London Social Garden Brunch

“London Social at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai isn’t new”, we hear you say. And you’d be right. But for the winter season, they’ve just teamed up with Secret Parties to inject a little more lively entertainment into the impressive culinary offering. Backdropped by Ain Dubai and the JBR beach, the three-hour package is a foodie homage to London’s multicultural culinary scene, serving up everything from towers of oysters to pan-Asian flavours and traditional pub grub. There’s a whole host of bars to pick your sips from dotted around the lawn, and sing-along hits performed by a four-piece band.

London Social Garden Brunch, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs695 Champagne. secret-parties.com

Papas

From can-do-no-wrong Solutions Leisure came Papas at the end of last year – an authentic Italian eatery overlooking the picture-perfect Dubai Marina. The relaxed restaurant has now introduced a Saturday brunch, running from 2pm to 5pm each week, pairing Italian comfort dishes with stunning views and unlimited sips. On the food front, antipasto platters, arancini and tomato salad kick things off, followed by a choice of main from margherita pizza, pesto pasta and cacio e pepe. For dessert, pistachio tiramisu, lemon posset and Sicilian cannoli awaits.

Papas, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, 2pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. @papasdubai

UCHI

Cosy and intimate, this under-the-radar Japanese eatery in DIFC is now home to a Saturday evening brunch. Giving off the vibe of a cool speakeasy, UCHI’s evening brunch is a curation of signature dishes from chef Ciprian. It begins with open omakase from the sushi bar, then appetisers, a choice of main – with tasty options like lobster soba, wagyu sando and black cod, and then concludes with a selection of desserts. It can all be paired with soft, house, or premium drinks from 8pm to 11pm. Post-brunch the lights go down and the music goes up, an dthe space becomes a lively after-hours spot.

UCHI, Gate Village, DIFC, 8pm to 11pm, Saturdays, Dhs399 soft, Dhs 499 house, Dhs699 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 298 5044. @uchi.uae

Sunday

Suq

The popular buffet brunch at Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach’s all-day dining restaurant, Suq, now also takes place on Sundays. Inviting you to round out the weekend with a foodie feast on Sunday afternoons as well as Saturdays. The spread is just as lavish, featuring the same tapestry of international flavours – from Arabic cuisine to fresh pastas, pizzas, and sushi. A centrepiece of the brunch is Suq’s Locally Sourced & Organic Corner, where guests can explore and indulge in an exceptional selection of 10 different varieties of tomatoes and 9 types of handmade mozzarella, each locally sourced and produced in the UAE. Perfect for families, brunch entertainment for little ones comes in the form of face painting and slime workshops.

Suq, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday, Dhs455 soft, Dhs615 house, Dhs775 Champagne, Dhs225 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 270 7770. @fsdubai

White Beach

Bare and chic is the name of the new Sunday beach brunch at White Beach. There’s two options – one for restaurant dining and one that includes a sunbed with pool and beach access. For both, you can expect to dine on a sharing-style menu of Mediterranean flavours that prove the most popular on the restaurant’s a la carte menu, and sip on three hours of free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 4pm. But if you sit in the restaurant, you’ll pay Dhs365 with soft drinks, 495 with house drinks and Dhs595 with Champagne (with no pool and beach access). For the beach brunch package, it’s Dhs645 with house drinks.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs645. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach