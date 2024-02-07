Sponsored: A dreamy date night awaits…

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you are still unsure of your plans, these Jumeirah restaurants are sure to confirm your plans.

The award-winning restaurants spanning Jumeirah hotels across Dubai are offering menus with cuisines spanning the world from Nikkei to Mediterranean and more. So, if you want this Valentine’s Day to be special…

Here are 6 Jumeirah restaurants to treat your loved one

Kayto

A romantic dinner awaits at Kayto at Jumeirah Al Naseem for those couples fans of the Nikkei cuisine. Your night will consist of an Omakase tasting menu where you and your partner can indulge in a surprise menu of Chef’s selection and clink glasses of champagne as you toast your love on the special night.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Feb 14, 7.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs900 per couple including two glasses of champagne

French Riviera Beach

Love dinner by candlelight? Dine at French Riviera Beach for this dreamy and romantic dinner date whilst under the stars. You will get a set menu and a complimentary glass of Whispering Angel – a premium rosé. As a gift from Jumeirah, you will walk home with a box of macaroons and a pink rose for the lady. An a la carte is also available with a Dhs600 minimum spend.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Feb 14, 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs700 per person

Trattoria

With a prime waterfront position at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, the beloved Italian eatery, Trattoria, is offering a romantic and relaxed alfresco experience. Your experience will include a special four-course set menu consisting of Italian classic flavours paired with ambient live music featuring a singer and saxophonist duo. Talk about romantic…

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Feb 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs450 per couple with non-alcoholic prosecco, Dhs550 per couple with a glass of sparkling, Dhs95 for a glass of champagne a la carte

Al Muntaha

Nothing screams ‘impressive’ much like a dinner at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah on the most romantic night of the year. At Al Muntaha, the Michelin-starred French-Italian venue – you and your date will get to indulge in dishes crafted by Head Chef Saverio Sbaragli. There are six courses on the menu and each one has been meticulously crafted to make your palate sing. Pair this with the stunning views, and it’s sure to be a night to remember.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs1,600 per person

Hillhouse Brasserie

This Valentine’s Day, pick up your loved one and head for the hills to the Hillhouse Brasserie where you both will get to enjoy a night filled with romance, music, and great food. The three-course set menu features dishes such as pan-seared foie grass, Hamachi kingfish ceviche, Maine lobster thermidor, pepper-crusted wagyu beef striploin and plenty more flavours from across the world. For music, you both will be serenaded with a live violinist and saxophonist.

Dubai Hills Golf Club, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs525 per person including a glass of sparkling

Margaux

Love a sweet treat? Couples who just can’t say ‘no’ to dessert need to make a beeline to Margaux – the French patisserie restaurant in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam. From February 13 to 15, the pastry boutique is serving up a limited-edition Love Me Cake featuring layers of almond crunch, almond sponge cake with raspberry chips, a raspberry confit and rose and lemon mouse. It’s Dhs80 per piece and can be shared with your partner.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Feb 13 to 15, Dhs80 per piece (perfect for two)

For more information on how you can spend Valentine’s Day with Jumeirah, visit jumeirah.com/valentinesday, or to book email restaurants@jumeirah.com or call 800 323 232.

Images: Jumeirah