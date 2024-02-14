Sponsored: Paradise awaits…

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is your escape from the city. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Hajar Mountains and the stunning Indian Ocean just 90 minutes away.

Each room has floor to ceiling windows, with spectacular sea views, overlooking the landscaped garden and the largest swimming pool on the East Coast. Or head over to the Spa Al Aqah for a relaxing pampering session.

This is the perfect family-friendly resort, with something for kids and adults alike. For the young ones, there is a kids and a teens club, mini golf, billiards room and so much more for young guests.

For your dining journey, choose from a variety of restaurants offering authentic Italian, Indian and Thai. For a special occasion, try their signature venue Gonu. This scenic spot is located on the beach in front of the shimmering ocean and enjoy a selection of grills, seafood and international options.

Offers

Half-board experience

Enjoy a culinary journey for breakfast and dinner at Views Restaurant, where a lavish buffet will tantalize your taste buds.

Full-board experience

Upgrade to the all-inclusive package breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Views Restaurant, alongside refreshing drinks.

Family fun retreat

If you’re travelling with family and need more space, the family fun retreat is perfect for you. Book your family stay and receive 50 per cent off your second room for children 16 years or younger. Kick your day of adventure off with a hearty buffet breakfast served at Views.

For bookings and further information, visit the website at 5 Star Beach Hotel in Fujairah | Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort (marriott.com)

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah, Tel: (0) 9 244 9000, @lemeridien_alaqah

Images Supplied