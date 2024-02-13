Fire, water, air and earth…

Hidden behind the walls of the stunning property that is W Dubai, The Palm, is new speakeasy Aether – an exclusive, nightlife experience inspired by the forces of nature, the four elements – fire, water, air and earth. Here, it’s all about fantastic cocktails and a curated selection of sounds.

As you step into the space, concealed behind heavy doors in an unsuspecting corner of the hotel lobby, you are greeted by sleek black tables, lavish, red, velvet chairs and a gorgeous, yellow-lit bar. Black-out curtains and low lighting make sure this is the perfect after-hours spot.

The mixology

Each cocktail on the menu has been crafted with care, meant to embody the characteristics of one of the four elements., and a range of delicious bar bites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Some of the concoctions from the selection include the Parachute Youth signifying air, a mix of rum with citrus, yuzu, caramel, and lavender, topped with a creamy finish priced at Dhs80. Or the Espressioni, priced at Dhs85 per glass and a representation of the fire element. It consists of a fusion of gin and coffee-infused Campari, vermouth rogue, and Aether’s homemade chocolate.

The music

On the music front, Aether offers a mix of seductive jazz, groovy R&B and energetic house beats curated by the hotel’s in-house music curator. Sunday to Wednesday, the resident DJ spins out the soothing melodies and rhythmic beats of Bossa Nova.

On Thursday nights the lounge is filled with the soul and joy of jazz. The weekends are all about vibrancy and energy with the sounds of chopped soul, funk, and disco.

Lovers of fine mixology and all things music can head over to this late night rendezvous from 6pm to 1am on Tuesday through Thursday and 6pm and 2am on Friday and Saturday.

Aether, W Dubai, The Palm, Tues to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 245 5800, @aetherdubai

Images: Supplied