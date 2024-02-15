Inspiration for summer and autumn escapes…

Wondering where your travels will take you in 2024? Perhaps flydubai’s latest announcement of four exciting new European routes can inspire you. The Dubai-based carrier is set to introduce flights to Basel, the Swiss city that borders Germany and France; the Latvian capital of Riga; Estonia’s capital city, Tallin; and Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania.

The addition of the trio of Baltic routes plus a new Swiss destination will see flydubai’s European footprint in Europe to 43 destinations across 21 countries.

All four destinations will be serviced by the airlines latest aircraft, which is fitted with its sleek new business class offering of lie-flat seats and immersive entertainment, as well as space and comfort optimised economy seats.

Dubai to Basel

First up, from August 2, flydubai will offer a four times weekly service to Basel’s EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg a unique gateway to not one – but three – different countries and their impressive cultural and culinary offerings. The northwestern Swiss city, perched on the border of the Alsace historical region in France and Baden-Württemberg in Germany, sits pretty on the banks of the river Rhine. A cultural capital with bags of historic and modern architecture to admire, visitors are also encouraged to retreat to the rolling Swiss countryside, an unmissable part of any trip to Basel.

Return economy fares start from Dhs1,500, while business class flights start from Dhs13,000 return.

Dubai to Riga

Those looking to discover Latvia’s crown jewel can look forward to three weekly flights from October 11. The flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) will provide travellers with the opportunity to explore a historic and culturally-rich mix of medieval buildings, an Old Town lined with cobbled streets, and beacons of entertainment and education like The National Ballet and National Library.

Return flights start from Dhs1,920 for economy and Dhs7,060 for business.

Dubai to Tallinn

From its roots in the medieval era, the Estonian capital of Tallinn has grown into a destination that offers a brilliant mix of old and new. From interactive museums and trendy new neighbourhoods, to the more traditional architecture and its carefully preserved Old Town, it’s a city break with something for everyone. The new flydubai route to Tallinn Airport (TLL) in Estonia will commence on October 12, operating three times per week.

Return flights start from Dhs2,100 for economy and Dhs10,400 for business.

Dubai to Vilnius

With its UNESCO World Heritage listed Old Town, Vilnius is a pocket-sized city that can easily be discovered in a long weekend. Best enjoyed by simply strolling around and getting lost in its many historic sights, picturesque squares and creative cafes perched along the waterfront. Flight routes will also launch from October 12.

Return flights start from Dhs2,180 for economy and Dhs7,060 for business.

flydubai.com