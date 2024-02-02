Sponsored: A week-long Valentine’s affair awaits…

Billionaire Dubai is one of those popular spots in the city you just can revisit a number of times. No matter what the occasion, you’re sure to walk out impressed by the night’s line-up of performances and meals.

Come Valentine’s Day, the award-winning dinner and a show is hosting a week-long affair that is guaranteed to be the date night that tops all date nights.

Running from Thursday, February 8 until 15, Billionaire Dubai is bringing a suave touch to your Valentine’s Day’s plans – perfect for those looking to celebrate love in all its facets.

You and your loved one will go on a journey of a lifetime as the world-class ensemble puts on a show tailored specifically for the week of love with a rock ’n’ roll twist that will leave you wanting more.

The experience begins the second you enter the luxury dining space with roses, and paired with the electric energy, it won’t just need the performers, but you and your partner as well, gearing up for an unforgettable night.

Taken place under the glow of crimson lights, the performances will showcase special songs and routines that celebrate love. You’ll both be drawn in by the deep, rich tones of the lead singer Luciano Bassi as he takes on those sweet classic melodies. The night continues as the cast performs routines to several well-known tunes that you are more than welcome to sing along to, and maybe even show off your moves.

Throughout the evening, you will be able to sip on delicious signature cocktails

The night gets better as all ladies visiting Billionaire Dubai during the Valentine’s Day special will walk home with an exclusive gift, courtesy of luxury cosmetics brand, Romanovamakeup.

Valentine’s Day may last a week at Billionaire Dubai, but be sure to book your night at 056 678 3357.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 8 to 15, 9pm until late, Tel: (0)56 678 335. @billionairedubaiofficial

Images: Supplied