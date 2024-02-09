The sizzling 63rd floor eatery promises haute gastronomy, avant-garde entertainment and stunning Downtown views…

Dubai’s dinner and a show scene is getting a new show-stopper, and this one lands in Dubai by way of Moscow and Bodrum: get ready to shake your tail feathers at BIRDS.

Set to welcome guests from Friday February 16, BIRDS will soar above the city on the 63rd floor of Address Downtown, taking the space formerly occupied by NEOS. It’s a suitable spot for the concept, which is known as the highest restaurant and club in Moscow. Pairing panoramic Burj views with master mixology, daring dishes, and bold performance, it’s set to bring a new dimension to entertainment-led dining in Dubai.

The opening act will be called Sky Lake, and is a ballet-style performance given a stylish twist. You’ll want to make reservations late, as performances start from 11pm, and continue into the early hours alongside the after-party. infuses the evening with the mystic allure of ballet, before transforming into a vibrant afterparty into the night.

On the menu, it’s a Mediterrasian fusion of flavours is self-described as a ‘dinner theatre,’ orchestrated by group executive chef Alexander Raylan. Must-try dishes include perfectly plated options like king crab with soba matcha noodles and Japanese Wagyu tataki with white asparagus. It’ll all be paired with no less than 36 signature cocktails, devised to compliment the impressive culinary array.

To ensure the immersive shows take centre stage, bespoke costumes, state-of-the-art light and staging and a handpicked collection of performers all come together for a sophisticated and daring entertainment option.

We can’t wait to check it out…

BIRDS, Level 63, Address Downtown, 7pm to 3am Tues to Sat, 4pm to 11pm Sun, closed Mon, from February 16. Tel: (0)50 275 4844. @birds.dxb