His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council has announced that Dubai’s first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital will open in 2026.

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital will be located in the Al Jaddaf area and will host 50 clinics, 30 clinical research areas, 60 infusion rooms, 10 urgent care rooms, five radiotherapy rooms, and 116 inpatient beds. Other details of the hospital include the distribution of 19 gardens across the hospital’s campus. It will span 56,000 square metres.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), ‘Research and clinical trials will be at the heart of the hospital’s array of services, fostering opportunities for discovering the best patient outcomes through personalised, patient-centric, evidence-based care.’

The comprehensive hospital will host a multidisciplinary team including specialised nursing, offering patients a full spectrum of care services from early diagnosis to treatment and supportive care.

The Crown Prince attended a ceremony on February 6, which showcased the hospital’s design and the health services that will be offered.

Today, we laid the foundation for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, part of Dubai Health, which will be Dubai’s first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital when completed in 2026. The project continues the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al… pic.twitter.com/1OWUqzYWsM — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 5, 2024

Speaking about the hospital on social media platform X (formerly, Twitter), Sheikh Hamdan stated that the Cancer Hospital ‘continues the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and advances the goal of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by delivering efficient and high-quality healthcare services.’

The Crown Prince also thanked the contribution of all donors and compassionate supporters for ‘helping bring this beacon of hope and innovation to life and advancing our mission to deliver evidence-based healthcare services and scientific research.’

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)