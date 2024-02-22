Lucky guests and What’s On readers enjoyed a supreme seafood spread…

On the evening of Wednesday, February 21, What’s On teamed up with the minds behind Finz at the Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi to introduce guests to a scintillating seafood feast at our latest What’s On the Menu event. The 14-course experience was served at the Rotana group’s pioneering property, and diners were taken on an exciting voyage of seafood specialties against the marvellous backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island.

Guests were treated to a unique spin on some of Finz’s famed creations, and came together under one roof on a beautiful February evening at the Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi.

What was on the menu?

We sailed through Chef German Huerta and team’s tastebud-teasing, one-of-a-kind, specially curated menu, in the company of dishes such as the balik salmon, neat portions of sea bass with wasabi leche de Tigre, kumquat and shiso crisp, and a perennial favourite, the Canadian lobster, with quinoa crisp and viege sauce. Seafood connoisseurs were well catered to, being served grilled octopus with sriracha aioli, the flavourful French cod with chorizo and langoustine in shellfish broth. The creativity was evident in every bite.

To round things off on a sweet note, guests enjoyed a unique combination of mango-lime magnum with chili powder, strawberries and merengue with basil cremaux and clementine with camembert.

When you’re on Al Maryah Island next (or anywhere really), make sure to get a table and experience the irresistible seafood bites at Finz, Beach Rotana by Abu Dhabi. You can stay connected to the brand at @finz_abudhabi.

Finz, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)2 697 9000. @finz_abudhabi