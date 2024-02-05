Sponsored: Calling all volunteers, the city’s first mega festival needs you…

We’re less than two weeks away from the city’s first mega festival, UNTOLD Dubai. And if you want to be a part of this historic event, then listen up: UNTOLD is on the hunt for volunteers.

There’s no prior experience needed, just bags of enthusiasm, and a willingness to bring your A-game, time and energy to the Expo City site during the four-day festival from February 15 to 18. But it’s not all work and no play. In return for their time and efforts, volunteers will be given festival passes that give them free access to the unmissable music, culinary and entertainment experiences set to take over Expo City for the UNTOLD extravaganza.

Keen to get involved? you’ll need to register your interest here, and you can find out more via untold.ae/info. Applicants should possess a valid Emirate ID and will not be provided with accommodation or transport during the festival, so it’s important that you’re a Dubai resident with the ability to make it to and from site. You must also be at least 18 years old.

There’s an array of roles and responsibilities for volunteers, with a task force of 700 required to make all of the UNTOLD magic happen. Volunteers will be assigned to departments depending on their abilities and skills, with volunteer programs beginning from a week before the festival.

Volunteers will take part in six to eight hour shifts, and after an initial day of training, document signing and technical instruction, they’ll begin making history on whichever area they’re assigned to. Of course, once their work is complete, it’s all about experiencing everything UNTOLD Dubai has to offer.

About UNTOLD Dubai

In case you haven’t heard yet, Romania’s legendary UNTOLD is a music festival that takes place annually and hosts some of the biggest names in the music game. It lands in the Middle East for the first time this February, bringing a line-up of some 100 international artists and expects to welcome some 400,000 festival-goers across the four days.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai, 4pm to 5am, Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18. untold.ae