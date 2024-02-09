Sponsored: Here’s to 13 years of excellence…

Nestled in the grand surrounds of the iconic Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Cafe Belge is an elegant spot to dine and imbibe this month. In celebration of The Ritz-Carlton DIFC’s 13th anniversary, Cafe Belge presents a sumptuous new menu that promises to tantalize the taste buds.

Every Saturday and Sunday right now, diners can delight in a generous 40 per cent discount on their total bill, making it the perfect opportunity to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience without breaking the bank.

Guests are invited to step into the charming terrace ambience of Cafe Belge, and tuck into flavourful international fare that ranges from tartares from the raw bar, to salads of shrimp and avocado, classic caesar, or kale and apple. For something more hearty, tuck into steak frites, grilled Omani lobster or seafood linguine, or order a grilled-to-order fillet mignon or ribeye.

Complementing the meal is an extensive beer collection, expertly curated to enhance the dining experience.

Whether you’re after a sophisticated fine dining experience or a relaxed meal amidst stylish surroundings, Cafe Belge offers the perfect setting for every occasion.The dynamic indoor and outdoor spaces cater to both intimate gatherings and larger groups, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

There’s always something happening at this chic spot, like a steak and wine night on a Monday for Dhs250 per person, and a daily fondue deal for up to three, where a steaming cheesy pot will set you back just Dhs240. On Saturdays, dining won’t break the bank with a burger, beer and two sides for Dhs160, while weekdays are taken care of at the bar with DIFC’s longest happy hour offering drinks for Dhs40 from 12pm to 7pm.

You are encouraged to join Cafe Belge and elevate your weekends with tasty fare, refined service and unbeatable savings. And who could say no to such an incredible deal?

Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, open 12pm to 1am daily, 40 per cent off dining on Saturday and Sunday throughout February. @cafebelgedubai

Images: Supplied