Sponsored: It looks ferry impressive…

Dubai International Boat Show returns for another fun year with a raft of exciting activities for all visitors.

Now in its 30th edition, the boat show is mooring at Dubai Harbour from Wednesday, February 28 to March 3, 2024. The event will bring together the entire maritime community from enthusiasts to experts and everyone in between.

Expect 1,000 brands that span 55 countries across the globe, with 400 new companies from leading yachting companies including Ferretti, Azimut, Sunreef and Cranchi Yachts. Expect to see over 200+ crafts expected to be berth at the event, from stunning superyachts to family-friendly boats.

What else can you get up to?

Besides seeing a number of launches from leading yacht builders, expect plenty of events and activities that will take place across the five-day event.

Car enthusiasts and collectors will be able to see rare and exceptional automobiles at the show at Hypercar Avenue. The exhibition will bring together rare cars showcasing automotive magnificence, blending luxury with innovative design. Some of the high-speed wheels include Bugatti Chiron, McLaren Speedtail and Pagani Huayra.

For fans of watersports, get your thrills as you watch a variety of displays including jet skiing and flyboarding, with professionals ready to demonstrate their talents.

As for little ones, there’s a designated Kids’ Area where they can have fun with the educational activities themed around the love of the ocean, including face painting.

And of course, to keep your squad going throughout the day, there are plenty of spots to grab a bit to eat. At the food trucks, you will find everything from refreshing poke bowls to pizzas, and a selection for vegetarians and vegans, too. There’s coffee, too if that’s more your type of fuel.

Ticket information

A one-day pass will cost you Dhs45 per person, but if you plan to attend all days of the event, it’s a sweet deal of just Dhs100.

Tickets for the Dubai International Boat Show can be bought here.

Dubai International Boat Show, Dubai Harbour, Feb 28 to March 3 – Feb 28, 29 and March 3: 3pm to 8pm, Feb 29 and March 1 3pm to 8pm, boatshowdubai.com

Images: Supplied