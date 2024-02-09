Here's why you need to visit the Instagrammable Trove this February

Sponsored: So many reasons to visit this iconic spot in Dubai Mall…

Dubai Mall may be synonymous with shopping, but there are plenty of dining opportunities that await the hungry palate, and one of those iconic spots is Trove Restaurant.

Not only does this spot scream ‘Instagrammable, but there are plenty of dining experiences that will keep you going back for more.

Bragging a pretty cool spot in the heart of Dubai Mall, the breathtaking views are another reason to draw you in. Not only do you get to gaze at the Burj Khalifa in all its glory, but you also get front-row seats to the mesmerizing Fountain Show.

Additionally, there are smoking and non-smoking spaces available both indoors in the photogenic venue or outdoors on the terrace. Can’t wait to check it out?

Here are all the delicious reasons to visit Trove Restaurant

Breakfast

Trove invites guests to kickstart their day with delicious treats during breakfast. The menu boasts Turkish and Middle Eastern delights which you can enjoy from 10am to 3pm daily.

Lunch

For lunch with a view, Trove offers a delectable menu with visual appeal and flavour. You can pair it with an additional treat – those panoramic views.

Additionally, shisha with special edition blends will also be available for those looking to relax with mates.

Valentine’s Day

Couples who want to have a snapshot to remember of their Valentine’s Day plans, should consider the romantic and Instagram-worthy setting of Trove. For the special day of love, the restaurant is offering a special edition dessert and drink for couples which they can enjoy, before posing for a photo against the Burj Khalifa and Fountain Show.

For bookings or more information, reach out to the restaurant on 04 347 7444.

Trove Restaurant, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 347 7444, @thetrove, troverestaurant.com

Images: Supplied by Trove