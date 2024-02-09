fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
CINEMA
CULTURE
PODCAST
search icon
MORE  more button icon

Here's why you need to visit the Instagrammable Trove this February

Eat & Drink
Partner Content
Avatar photo
Written by:
What's On
54 minutes ago

Sponsored: So many reasons to visit this iconic spot in Dubai Mall…

Dubai Mall may be synonymous with shopping, but there are plenty of dining opportunities that await the hungry palate, and one of those iconic spots is Trove Restaurant.

Not only does this spot scream ‘Instagrammable, but there are plenty of dining experiences that will keep you going back for more.

Bragging a pretty cool spot in the heart of Dubai Mall, the breathtaking views are another reason to draw you in. Not only do you get to gaze at the Burj Khalifa in all its glory, but you also get front-row seats to the mesmerizing Fountain Show.

Additionally, there are smoking and non-smoking spaces available both indoors in the photogenic venue or outdoors on the terrace. Can’t wait to check it out?

Here are all the delicious reasons to visit Trove Restaurant 

Breakfast

trove-breakfast

Trove invites guests to kickstart their day with delicious treats during breakfast. The menu boasts Turkish and Middle Eastern delights which you can enjoy from 10am to 3pm daily.

Lunch

For lunch with a view, Trove offers a delectable menu with visual appeal and flavour. You can pair it with an additional treat – those panoramic views.

Additionally, shisha with special edition blends will also be available for those looking to relax with mates.

Valentine’s Day

Trove-Restaurant

Couples who want to have a snapshot to remember of their Valentine’s Day plans, should consider the romantic and Instagram-worthy setting of Trove. For the special day of love, the restaurant is offering a special edition dessert and drink for couples which they can enjoy, before posing for a photo against the Burj Khalifa and Fountain Show.

For bookings or more information, reach out to the restaurant on 04 347 7444.

Trove Restaurant, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 347 7444, @thetrovetroverestaurant.com

Images: Supplied by Trove

Eat & Drink
Partner Content
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
What's On Dubai Awards 2024: Shortlist revealed
What's On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024: Shortlist revealed
Review: Sunday brunch at Abu Dhabi’s Café Milano
Dubai Square: A futuristic new drive through mall to open in Dubai
Here's how you can take a flight for Dhs59
Here's why you need to visit the Instagrammable Trove this February
Team What's On pick their favourite things in the UAE right now
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT