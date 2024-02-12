Sponsored: Walk away with brilliant photo memories…

No matter how you want to spend Valentine’s Day next week, there’s an option out there in Dubai for you. For those of you who want to profess their undying love for each other on social media, or in a photo in your home, HuQQabaz is the place to be.

Located on Jumeirah Road, HuQQabaz is all about creating Valentine’s Day in exquisite style. And if you’ve visited the trendy restaurant before, you know you are in for plenty of Instagrammable moments.

This Valentine’s Day, the venue has been specially curated with decorations for an evening of love and enchantment, which means you will have photo memories that will live on.

Think rose petals, roses, red lighting, and a captivating photo zone. Couples are sure to make a beeline to the photo zone which includes a huge LOVE sign, adorned with cascading roses and warm red lighting.

Couples will also find the ‘Wall of Love’ features the words ‘I love you’ in every language to show that love can unite hearts from around the world.

Fall in love all over again

For a sweet treat on the special day, HuQQabaz Dubai has created a special Valentine’s Day dessert called Fall in Love Again. The heart-shaped treat can be paired perfectly with a signature drink La Parfume which is infused with the delicate essence of roses, imparting a subtle yet intoxicating fragrance to each sip.

Ladies, you won’t walk away from the night empty-handed – well, maybe beside your partner’s hand. You will also receive a beautiful rose gift to help celebrate the night.

Know this is something your partner will enjoy? Reserve your spots with the restaurant on 800 47229.

Huqqabaz Dubai, opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Road, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, Tel: (800) 47229. @huqqabazdubai

Images: Supplied by Huqqabaz