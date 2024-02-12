The current downpour is expected to end by around 6pm..

Even the most heaviest of sleepers would have been jolted from their beds last night thanks to the heavy rain the UAE experienced last night. The downpour may have seized a little, but according to reports, the weather will be a tad unstable until 6pm on February 12. 

While it may have meant a sleepless night for most of us, and a long drive to work this morning, there are some pretty cool images that have been snapped up by witnesses to this downpour.

Here are just a few of your striking photos and videos of the rain and thunderstorms in the UAE

Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhin Sreedhar (@ab_frame)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahmed Khalifa Alkaabi (@4x)


 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aisha (@the3aisha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearli (@pearli_dewdrops)




 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by گل شیر۔ (@guls_lens)

Abu Dhabi


Sharjah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by الشارقة (@insharjah)

Ras Al Khaimah

Images: Instagram