In pics: Your striking photos of the rain and thunderstorms in the UAE
The current downpour is expected to end by around 6pm..
Even the most heaviest of sleepers would have been jolted from their beds last night thanks to the heavy rain the UAE experienced last night. The downpour may have seized a little, but according to reports, the weather will be a tad unstable until 6pm on February 12.
While it may have meant a sleepless night for most of us, and a long drive to work this morning, there are some pretty cool images that have been snapped up by witnesses to this downpour.
Here are just a few of your striking photos and videos of the rain and thunderstorms in the UAE
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Sharjah
Ras Al Khaimah
Images: Instagram
