Sponsored: Timeless gastronomic travels await…

Say hello to Amaseena, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s newest culinary experience. Just in time for the holy month of Ramadan, the namesake spot takes inspiration from Amaseena, an inspiring female traveller with an insatiable curiosity for the unknown. The essence of the restaurant lies in the allure of Arabian storytelling.

Here, you will find the perfect fusion of traditional elements and contemporary aesthetics. The buffet-style dining experience is welcome to all and offers delicacies like aromatic kebabs, hearty stews, fragrant rice, and vibrant salads that showcase the rich flavors and spices of the region, all brought to life by chefs from across the Middle East. Choose from a variety of live cooking stations.

As night falls, the atmosphere becomes vibrant and lively, featuring Arabic belly dancing, captivating Arabic music, and enthralling Arabic entertainment. You can also savour stunning views of the Ain Dubai and the city from the outdoor seating.

As you tuck into your meal, be prepared to be enthralled by a qanun instrument player and live DJ who will be spinning contemporary Arabic music. Chill out with shisha at the shisha lounge, where you can complement your meal with Arabic-inspired hand-crafted mixed drinks and mocktails.

The meet and grill buffet is priced at Dhs299 per person including food only and seafood buffet for Dhs315 per person and A la Carte offering also available. Kids between the ages of five and 12 can enjoy Amaseena at Dhs125 and kids under five years of age can dine with complimentary when accompanied with their parents.

Amaseena, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Tues to Sun, 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 318 6150, reservations at https://wa.me/97143186150, @amaseenadubai

Images: Supplied