Sponsored: Secure your spot at the table and elevate your weekend…

Nestled along the picturesque waterfront promenade of Dubai Marina, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club invites you to dine around the world at its fabulous Saturday brunch. From its idyllic setting to its culinary delights and unlimited drinks, guests can look forward to an afternoon escape that ticks all the boxes.

Weekend brunch extravaganza

Bid farewell to the weekday hustle and immerse yourself in the leisurely charm of Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club’s afternoon feast. Taking place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, you’ll get to brunch your way through an impressive spread of dishes from around the world, served up against the backdrop of panoramic Dubai Marina views and entertainment aplenty

Unmatched ambiance

With an al fresco setting that invites you to bask in the sunshine and soak in the scenic beauty of the marina, the brunch promises a perfect fusion of sophistication and relaxation. Be sure to book ahead and snag a table on the terrace for the best views.

Delectable delights

The lavish buffet features an array of international cuisines, and enjoy several trips to the buffet for seafood, salads, grilled-to-order meats and more. As no brunch is complete without dessert, you won’t want to miss visiting the sweet station to conclude your afternoon.

Entertainment and family fun

As you indulge in culinary delights and take in the picturesque views, enjoy live entertainment that adds a touch of festivity to the atmosphere.

The family-friendly venue welcomes guests of all ages, making it the perfect destination for a weekend outing with your little ones too.

Best of all, this wallet-friendly brunch starts from Dhs199 with soft drinks and Dhs299 with house drinks, so treat yourself this Saturday.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs199 soft and Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 550 8888 vidahotels.com