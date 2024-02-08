Sponsored: The only way to a foodie’s heart is through great food…

Valentine’s Day is a big day for lovers, but for foodies – roses, chocolates or expensive jewellery isn’t going to cut it. What they want, is food… really good food. And thankfully, if you’re on the hunt for a spot that won’t disappoint, consider Lana Lusa.

Lana Lusa is high on the list as one of the city’s most attractive restaurants in the city – another tick in the box. And since it’s by the same restaurant group that brought us Mimi Kakushi, Twiggy and La Cantine du Faubourg, you and your loved one are truly in for a treat.

As they say at Lana Lusa, ‘Não há atalhos para os lugares onde vale a pena ir’ which translates to ‘There are no shortcuts to places worth going to” meaning you and your plus one will go on a scenic route to your heart through exquisite Portuguese flavours.

So, What’s On the special Valentine’s Day menu?

On the night, you will be treated to an a la carte menu with two starters, two main courses and two desserts. Diners will also be able to opt for their favourites from the regular a la carte menu – big win!

For starters, you have a choice of a seafood cream soup and a foie gras dish with caramelised onions and quince jam.

For mains, pick from octopus rice with confit tomato or a slow-cooked beef cheek with mashed potatoes and pomegranate salsa.

To end your night on a sweet note, there’s a peach melba and for the chocolate fans – a chocolate fondant with vanilla ice cream and red fruits.

If this made your mouth water or your belly rumble, make your reservations now at 04 380 1515 or email the team at contact@lanalusa.com

Lana Lusa, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, one-day Valentine’s Day menu on Feb 14, Tel: (0)4 380 1515. @lanalusadxb

Images: Supplied