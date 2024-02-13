Sponsored: Careem’s Valentine’s Day ‘Panic Button’ has your date night sorted…

Left it until the last minute and now you’re not sure what to do for Valentine’s? Careem has got you covered with their all-inclusive ‘Panic Button’ service. No need to worry about where to book, what to buy your significant other, or trying to get a cab so you’re on time for date night. Just sit back, relax, and let Careem handle the rest.

Exclusively available via the multi-service app on February 13 and February 14, if you hit the ‘Panic Button’, you’ll secure a romantic dinner reservation for two at one of the city’s hottest tables. But that’s not all, your premium ride to and from dinner is also included, getting you there in style. And to make sure your partner feels extra special, the package includes flowers and chocolates too, all for Dhs1,800 per couple.

Through Careem DineOut, you’ll be landing a reservation at some of the most coveted tables in town, from the refined Brasserie Boulud from top chef Daniel Boulud, to the ever-romantic Madinat Jumeirah eatery, folly. Prefer somewhere cool and casual? You could end up celebrating the most romantic night of the year at Reif Kushiyaki or Virgin Izakaya.

But if your love language is more a night in on the sofa, Careem has you covered as well. To make Valentine’s memorable even if you’re more lowkey, you can order Valentine’s meal bundles perfect for sharing through Careem Food, or get flowers, chocolates or gifts via Careem Quik. Looking to add a little pampering into your romantic evening? Via Careem Salon and Spa, you can enjoy a romantic couples massage from the comfort of your home, all within a few taps.

Download the Careem App now and click the ‘Panic Button’ if Valentine’s caught you off guard.

PLUS… You can also save over Dhs200 a month on food and grocery delivery, taxi bookings, restaurant reservations, unlimited Bike rides, and more for just Dhs19 with Careem Plus.